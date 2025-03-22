Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Alex attack Philip, Tate betray Doug and Julie’s heartbreak

Romances and friendships on Days of Our Lives will face heartbreaks and misunderstandings during the week of March 24, 2025. In the wake of Julie spotting her heirloom necklace and Xander Kiriakis's misunderstanding of a half-heard conversation, story arcs will take a volatile turn in the coming week.

Armed with wrong information from Xander, Alex Kiriakis will confront Philip Kiriakis, while Tate Black will reveal the truth about Doug Williams III to Julie Williams. This will lead to Julie chastising Doug and Tate facing a showdown with his girlfriend, Holly Jonas.

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Johnny DiMera's fallout with his father, EJ DiMera, after learning about EJ r*ping his mother. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter searched for evidence against EJ to charge him with Rafe's kidnapping.

Elsewhere, Xander mistakenly assumed Philip and Stephanie Johnson were having an affair and informed his wife, Sarah. Finally, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson met with Shane Donovan and learned that John was last sighted in Estonia.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives, one of the long-running daily soaps, continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and complicated relationship dynamics in the fictional township of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Kiriakis brothers fight on Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday's episode, dated March 18, 2025, Xander Kiriakis overheard part of a conversation between his brother, Philip Kiriakis, and Stephanie Johnson. The two were discussing keeping a secret from Alex Kiriakis, especially Philip's forged letter. However, Xander assumed that the two were having a secret affair.

Xander disclosed his presumption to his wife, Sarah Kiriakis, who shut him down with nitty-gritty, fearing the forgery coming out sooner than expected. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Xander will feel sorry for his cousin, Alex, and consider it his duty to illuminate him about his cheating partner.

This will lead to Alex confronting Philip about the alleged affair. While Philip will deny it, he may not spill much beyond that. However, when Alex questions Stephanie, she will want to come clean about Philip's forged letter. Whether Alex Kiriakis keeps the secret to himself or responds by illuminating cousin Xander remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Doug's secret is out from unexpected source

Friday's episode, dated March 21, 2025, saw Julie Williams spotting Melinda Trask wearing her heirloom necklace at The Bistro. As she accused Melinda of stealing, the former DA insisted that she bought it from a trusted jeweler. After Julie and JJ Deveraux left, Melinda hinted to Doug Williams II that if the police came after her, she would reveal that he had stolen the necklace.

As per the soap's spoilers, Tate Black will likely call Julie and reveal Doug's hand in the theft of the Horton family necklace. Tate may have learned about this from his girlfriend, Holly Jonas, who might have revealed Doug's secret to assure Tate that she was not having an affair with Doug. However, a jealous Tate will want to jeopardize Doug's stay in town.

Meanwhile, Holly Jonas will come to know about her boyfriend's selfish actions. She may reprimand him for his interference and treachery. Whether this will cause another rift between them remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives finds Julie devastated

In the past few months, Julie Williams grew emotionally close to her husband's namesake grandson, Doug Williams III. In return, Doug became a better person after bonding with Julie. He regretted his past actions and has since been trying to retrieve the jewelry he stole. He gave roses to Julie for Valentine's Day, and Julie enjoyed his company.

As expected, Tate Black's revelation will break Julie's heart. She may confront Doug and demand to know the truth. Since Doug will not lie to her, she will rebuke him for his betrayal. Whether this spoils the newly formed rapport between the two remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives on Peacock every weekday to catch the upcoming drama.

