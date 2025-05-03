Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Sarah’s medical emergency, EJ's bankroller plans, and a risky move to save Bo's life

Change is in the air on Days of Our Lives’ upcoming episodes for the week of May 5, 2025, as EJ DiMera’s recovery involves a change of heart. Besides feeling magnanimous, EJ will also want to save his son. On the other hand, Sarah will face a health issue that threatens to derail her vacation plan. Elsewhere, law-abiding cop Shawn Brady will strive to break the law to save his father.

The past week of Days of Our Lives saw Johnny DiMera at the centre of the storyline as he rejected the idea of adoption, breaking Chanel’s heart. Additionally, he had a confrontation with Tate over the derailed adoption. Moreover, he was seen in the secret video pointing a gun at his father.

On the other hand, EJ asked Rita to hide the memory card with Johnny in it, but he had a dream about the night of the shootout. He remembered his son. Meanwhile, Sophia had a health scare after Amy refused to let strangers adopt the baby. While Sarah saved her, she issued a bed rest, cancelling her prom plan.

As life goes on in Salem, Days of Our Lives will showcase the turmoil and twists in the lives of its residents in the long-running daily soap airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah faces a health emergency

Sarah has been dealing with guilt for some time for being unable to reveal to her husband that she was also privy to the forged letter's secret. Since Maggie also advised her to remain quiet about it, she played innocent. Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, saw Sarah advising Xander to concentrate on their daughter instead of harboring negative feelings.

The coming week will find her looking forward to their belated honeymoon vacation. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sarah will have a health crisis. She will consume something that tastes off before choking. Xander Kiriakis will possibly be with her and will call 911. He may panic about her condition as medics arrive to take her to the hospital.

Whether Sarah is the victim to another poisoning case or has an allergic attack remains to be seen. If this is a deliberate poisoning incident, the actual target may not have been Sarah. However, the couple's plans for the vacation will be disturbed after this emergency.

Days of Our Lives: EJ plans to play magnanimous

EJ DiMera got himself discharged from the hospital as he remembered the memory card at home. Moreover, he won a date with Cat Greene at the anonymous bachelorette auction at the hospital's fundraiser. When Chad and Cat learnt that EJ had won the date with Cat, Chad wanted to find out the reason.

The upcoming episodes will find the two brothers face-to-face as Chad asks him about opting to go on a date with Cat. However, the elder brother will want to probe Chad's feelings for Cat, leaving Chad in a fix.

EJ will likely ask Cat for information about the fundraiser and the amount collected. He may also probe into the financial situation of the hospital. The change of heart exhibited by EJ since his gaining consciousness extends to the medical facility. The spoilers hint at EJ's plan to buy the facilty.

He will communicate his intentions to Dr. Russell midweek, and then to Kayla Brady-Johnson. While Russell's reaction is unknown, Kayla will likely stall his prospect, since she will be worried about Bo's medicines. Besides, she may not trust EJ, who is known to have ulterior motives for all his actions.

Days of Our Lives: Shawn promises to go all in to save Bo

Recently, Bo Brady's condition deteriorated, as Hope informed her family. Since antibiotics stopped working on his sepsis, Kayla asked Dr. Russell's help in Wednesday's episode, dated April 30, 2025. However, Russell refused to hand over the drug before it completed all levels of tests. As such, Shawn suggested to Steve that stealing the drug would be a good option without destroying Dr. Russell.

After some argument, the two agreed on doing this together. The upcoming week will find Shawn intent on planning the theft. He will also want to pull in Kayla. Although an ethical person, Kayla will likely support the theft to save her brother.

Shawn may knock various doors to make a foolproof plan. Whether his upcoming meetings with Jada and Belle are for his forthcoming actions remains to be seen. However, the Brady family will be unaware about EJ's meeting with Dr. Russell. Whether EJ's buying the hospital affects Russell and his drug is as yet unknown.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as strategies to save Bo take shape and EJ makes unexpected moves in Salem.

