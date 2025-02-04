General Hospital recap (February 3, 2025): Emma fuels rumors about the paternity of Sasha’s baby, Laura worries about Sidwell, and Dante mourns Sam

In a recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on February 4, 2025, rumors spread through Port Charles as Emma joined in on the gossip about Sasha’s baby, while Sasha tried to keep the truth to herself. At the Metro Court, Laura and Jordan worried about Sidwell and how dangerous he might be, especially for Lucky. Meanwhile, Dante was coping with his grief over Sam's death.

At the same time, Brook Lynn struggled with a secret from Dante’s past, afraid it could hurt him even more. At the hospital, Curtis tried to help Kai, who is dealing with paralysis, by sharing his own experience.

Emma fuels rumors that Sasha is pregnant with Jason's baby

At the surf cafe on General Hospital, Emma overheard a serious conversation between Maxie and Sasha. Maxie told Sasha that the Quartermaines had found out about her pregnancy, even though she had wanted to keep it a secret. Then, Maxie mentioned that Jason Morgan might be the father, shocking Sasha. Emma heard everything and quickly told Gio about the same.

Laura and Jordan discuss the growing Sidwell threat

At the Metro Court on General Hospital, Laura and Jordan spoke about how dangerous Sidwell was becoming for Port Charles. Laura thought Sidwell seemed charming but believed he would cause a lot of trouble since he had previously held Lucky captive.

She worried that Lucky might try to get revenge on him, which could put him in danger. Jordan was frustrated because Sidwell didn’t have any active arrest warrants, so the police couldn’t do anything about him. At home, Elizabeth and Lucky talked about a case involving an elderly patient at Turning Woods who had a heart attack but no history of heart disease.

They thought Cyrus Renault might be responsible. Soon, Laura arrived with a news that Sidwell was in Port Charles and had bought Wyndemere. Lucky wasn’t surprised but seemed unsettled.

Dante mourns Sam and confesses his regrets to Lulu

Lulu was surprised when she saw Brook Lynn hugging Dante. Brook Lynn quickly left, and Dante told Lulu that she had misunderstood the situation. Lulu didn’t ask for an apology but listened as Dante shared his grief over Sam’s death.

He felt helpless and frustrated because Anna had kept him out of the murder investigation. Dante also admitted that he had planned to propose to Sam before she was killed.

Alexis breaks down over Sam’s murder

Sonny went to see Alexis at her office and encouraged her to open up about her pain after knowing that her daughter, Sam, was murdered. Alexis resisted at first, but Sonny gently reassured her that she didn’t have to hold it all in. Eventually, Alexis started crying and admitted that she hated the world for letting her daughter be killed.

Curtis offers guidance to Kai

At the hospital on General Hospital, Trina asked Curtis to talk to Kai, a football player having a hard time accepting his paralysis. Curtis, who had gone through similar challenges after the Metro Court shooting, agreed but told Trina not to expect quick results.

When Curtis met Kai, the young athlete wasn’t very open to his advice. However, Curtis left him with a heartfelt message and his contact information, urging him to reach out when he was ready. Later, Kai texted Trina, asking her to come see him the next day.

