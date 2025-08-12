General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 12, 2025): Carly strikes a deal, Britt stands firm on her demands, and Scout goes missing

General Hospital's storyline is witnessing a change in scenarios as characters from the past are slated to return to town while the younger generation is taking on more aggressive roles. Since Britt, Dalton, and WSB are connected to an international crime scene, Sonny and Laura will need all the help to keep their city safe.

The YouTube channel presenting promotional videos for the soap, General Hospital Preview, has come out with a video predicting the story arcs for Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The video sees Carly clearing matters with Marco as she says:

"Before things go any further, I need to make something very clear."

They may be discussing matters keeping Sonny in perspective. Meanwhile, Britt is seen digging her heels against her boss and Pascal. She demands:

"Give me what I want, you get results."

Since she has gone on strike, her employers are withholding her medicines to coerce her into work. Elsewhere on General Hospital, Drew is seen shocked at receiving a phone call. He asks:

"What do you mean Scout is missing?"

This happens at a time when Alexis is planning to file for a grandparents' custody. The long-running ABC daily soap also features Lulu's opinion, Josslyn's assurance, and Emma's chat with Gio.

General Hospital: Vital story arcs slated for August 12, 2025

The above-mentioned YouTube channel presenting General Hospital episode teaser for August 12, 2025, opens with Lulu's insistence that no one is more creative. However, who is the most creative person in Lulu's opinion is as yet unclear. However, it is likely that Lulu is looking to take down Obrecht in some way.

Emma and Giovanni with Outback on the show (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

The teaser moves on to show Gio and Emma discussing possibilities. In response to Gio's enquiry, Emma discounts the possibility. Giovanni may expect Emma to back out of her lab raid plan after the failure of her last attempt. However, she will likely want to stick to her scheme. Gio may again offer to search on her behalf as before.

Far away, in Five Poppies resort, Vaughn and Josslyn are seen hashing out their plans. Josslyn guarantees a better idea after Vaughn presents one of his own. Meanwhile, her mother is in talks with Marco over a negotiation in town. Carly may assure the lawyer that she holds affection for Lucas and will back his romance. However, she will never go against Sonny.

The next scene on the General Hospital teaser presents Lucas and Willow having another of their fights. Willow is seen emphasizing that Lucas, of all people, should appreciate her demands. This is likely because Lucas sides with Michael's decision, upsetting Willow. She will allude to Lucas's past mess with wanting his baby.

Britt continues to play difficult (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

The next scene shows Britt continuing to lounge at her resort's poolside, presumably still on strike. However, she needs her medication and may insist on getting it before starting her work.

The GH promo video closes with Drew's stunned realization as Scout is reported missing. This hints at upcoming drama for Drew since he may run into Willow during his retaliatory actions. He may suspect Sidwell of Scout's absence since the Congressman had threatened the mobster. However, whether Alexis has a role in Scout's case remains to be seen.

The episode will also find Jason Morgan meeting Alexis Davis for a discussion. He may request that Danny's grandmother take care of the teenager during his absence. Stay tuned to General Hospital as new negotiations prepare the town for a danger larger than a mob clash.

