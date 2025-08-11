What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 11, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, scheduled to air on August 11, 2025, a dramatic wave will hit Port Charles as secrets are revealed and confrontations unfold. The secret hidden at Five Poppies Resort might come to light, while Jack may reveal the truth to Carly.

On the other hand, Laura and Leisl get into an argument over Rocco; Alexis might confront Molly. Elsewhere in Port Charles, Ava tells Nina about Cody and adds that she can handle him, while Cody will sit with Tracy, and the two discuss something concerning his recent choices.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Spoilers for General Hospital for the episode set to air on August 11, 2025

Secrets hidden at the Five Poppies Resort

As seen in the previous episodes, Britt is in Croatia working on a project. However, due to an issue at the lab, she went on strike, but her boss, Pascal, did not appreciate it. However, their conversation was interrupted by Josslyn and Vaughn, who also checked in at the same resort.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Anna will warn Jack and ask him to confess to Carly about Josslyn's mission. The preview suggests that Jack might reveal that he secretly hired Josslyn as a WSB agent, and now has sent her on a mission to Croatia.

Ava's conversation with Nina and Tracy confronts Cody

Further on, General Hospital's preview for the upcoming episode, Ava was seen sitting with Nina, saying:

"I can handle Cody Bell"

Spoilers suggest that she reveals that she and Cody are getting closer by the day. Since Ava and Cody shared a kiss at the Metro Court Pool. Little does she know, she is being manipulated by Kristina.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Tracy was seen sitting with Cody and said:

"Don't you know, you're better than that"

Speculations suggest that Cody might reveal that Kristina has been paying him money to charm Ava. However, Tracy may not take this well and ask him to cut off the deal. Whether Cody chooses to leave the deal and Kristina to deal with the consequences or stay for the money remains to be seen.

Laura and Leisl's confrontation

Lulu Spencer & Laura Collins (Image via / ABC Network)

Later on General Hospital, spoilers suggest that Laurel and Liesl will argue over Rocco. After discovering that Britt had carried and cared for him during his early years, Rocco grew curious. In his quest to learn more, he wrote to Liesl, which prompted her return to Port Charles.

In the preview, it was seen that Laura confronted Leisl and told:

"If you want to be a part of Rocco's life. You have to earn it."

Spoilers suggest that after Lulu refused to let Rocco meet with Liesl, Liesl confronted Laura about Lulu’s decision. However, instead of helping her resolve the matter, Laura will be seen telling her to earn that trust, as her past deceptions make her an unreliable person.

Alexis's conversation with Molly

Molly & Alexis (Image via ABC Network)

Meanwhile, in General Hospital, as seen that Drew is planning to relocate Scout to DC. However, in the current scenario, Alexis might question Molly's support of Drew's decision to move, though Molly might not be sure about her stand on the situation.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu to find out what happens next.

