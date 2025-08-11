General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 11, 2025): Laura takes a stand, Alexis confronts Molly and Jason questions Anna

Shifting loyalties on the General Hospital storyline call for looking over one's shoulder as enmities take new forms. While Rocco finds himself in the middle of tug of affection from all sides, Molly faces questions about her opinions. Elsewhere, Jason is slated to embark on his new mission to Croatia.

General Hospital Preview, the YouTube channel dedicated to providing teasers to the soap's episodes, has released a video on arcs for August 11, 2025. The teaser shows Laura digging her heel against Obrecht's intention to reconnect with her grandson. She lashes out:

"If you want to be part of Rocco's life, you have to earn it."

She is furious after Liesl Obrecht claimed that Britt is as much the teenager's mother as Lulu. Meanwhile, Alexis has a stern question for Molly, as she challenges:

"You are in favor of them going to DC."

This is after Molly shows support for Drew's plan to move away, taking Scout with him. Elsewhere, Jason pushes Anna to come clean about all the intel:

"Tell me what you know and how you know it."

Since Anna has just connected the dots between Jason's Britt-sighting and Josslyn's WSB assignment, she is asking Jason to search for Britt. However, Jason needs to get the complete picture before he can take his call.

Some of the other arcs to be featured on the long-running ABC daily soap include Nina and Ava's chat and Tracy chastising Cody in the episode of August 11, 2025.

General Hospital: Significant arcs to watch out for on August 11, 2025

As mentioned before, the YouTube channel teaser video starts with a confrontation between Obrecht and Mayor Laura, while Lulu looks on. The mayor wants the former doctor to earn her position in Rocco's life.

Laura gives Obrecht a piece of her mind (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

Since Obrecht claims that she is partly the teenager's grandmother, while Britt is also a mother to him, the mayor must take a stand in her daughter's favor. Or else, Lulu risks losing Rocco to Britt's family.

The General Hospital teaser moves on to show Nina reconnecting with her friend-cum-ally, Ava. When Nina learns about Ava's newfound interest in Cody, she considers it important to warn her friend. With Cody's questionable reputation, Nina may worry about Ava's heartbreak. However, the fiery Jerome likely assures her that she can take care of herself.

Meanwhile, Cody Bell is seen facing the Quartermaine matriarch. Through their long-standing friendship, Tracy finds it to be in her rights to reprimand Mac Scorpio's son. As she has recently learned about his romantic moves towards Ava, Tracy will point out that he deserves better. Whether Cody reveals the truth remains to be seen.

The following General Hospital scene shows Alexis cornering Molly for the latter's view on Drew's next move. Molly likely believes that the Congressman must relocate to DC for the greater good of Port Charles. This infuriates Alexis, who has been looking for ways to keep Scout in town around her loved ones. As such, the lawyer is likely to be displeased with her daughter's views.

Carly and Brennan in a scene from the soap (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

Elsewhere, Brennan is readying for a disclosure. As a worried Carly looks on, the WSB chief states that she may not feel amicable towards him after hearing what he has to tell her. However, he will likely not reveal recruiting Josslyn into WSB nor the real reason behind her travel.

Meanwhile, Jason is seen urging Anna to tell him all she knows in the closing scene of the General Hospital teaser. Since the commissioner is encouraging him to go looking for Britt Westbourne in a surprising U-turn stance, Jason feels she knows something vital.

While not open to reveal all for the fear of being arrested for treason, Anna may disclose parts of the intel that may be important for Jason to know before he makes a decision. The GH spoilers hint that Jason will be leaving for Dalmatia before the weekend rolls in.

Tune in to General Hospital to watch Brennan play down his fake confession while Anna shares partial intel with Jason.

