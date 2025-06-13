General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 13, 2025): Brook Lynn shocks Tracy, Lulu stands guilt-free, and Jason confronts Sonny

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 13, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 13, 2025, episode, Brook Lynn confronts Tracy and drops a bombshell confession. She shocks Tracy by making it clear that she did not let go of anything. Brook Lynn states,

"Who said I let anything go?"

The preview doesn’t reveal why Brook Lynn felt the need to explain herself to Tracy. Meanwhile, Lulu tells Maxie she feels no guilt because she didn’t do anything wrong. Lulu remarks,

"If you ask me, I didn't do anything wrong."

As Lulu makes it clear that she is not guilty of what she did, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Jason confronts Sonny. He asks Sonny about cutting his losses and protecting himself. Jason says,

Trending

"How do you cut your losses and protect yourself?"

With Brook Lynn confessing her feelings to Tracy and Jason confronting Sonny, the spoiler preview for the June 13, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters where several dramatic events are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 13, 2025

The spoilers for the June 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that tensions escalate between Dante and Chase as both detectives struggle to process Gio's secret. It is expected that Dante's frustration will affect his partnership with Chase. As Dante experiences trust issues, Chase will try to figure out whether to defend Brook Lynn or stay loyal to Dante.

In the meantime, Maxie will try her best to mediate the conflict. She will likely step in between Brook Lynn and Lulu and try to find a solution to Gio's situation. Brook Lynn has already faced the consequences for staying silent, and Lulu's return has complicated things even more. Although Maxie will attempt to get them to talk, their emotions may end up derailing the effort.

On the other hand, Tracy will finally confront Alexis possibly about Alexis' involvement in Martin's lawsuit or Kristina's plot against Ava and Ric. It is expected that Tracy will talk about how Alexis is handling her daughter, Kristina's actions and push her for answers. Their conversation will likely turn intense when Tracy demands accountability.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Marco will have a surprising reaction to something unexpected. The spoilers reveal that he will be caught off-guard after discovering something possibly connected to Brook Lynn, his new client, or the situation involving Lucas. Marco could be caught in the middle if Brook Lynn considers taking action against Lulu.

Elsewhere, Anna will reflect on her past. When her grandmother, Emma, returns to town, Anna will spend some time with her and think about the earlier choices she had made during her WSB days. This could either bring up unresolved memories or compel Anna to reanalyze her current situation.

Later, in General Hospital, Willow's situation is expected to remain unaddressed in this episode. However, the effects of her collapse and the aftermath of the custody hearing are expected to remain a significant part of the story. The upcoming episodes will likely shed light on Drew's next moves and Nina and Jason's involvement in the situation.

Also Read: What happened to Dr. Rick Webber on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More