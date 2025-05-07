General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 7, 2025): Kristina faces off Ric and Ava, Emma hints at a secret and Dante questions Gio’s identity

The official account of General Hospital on YouTube posted a video on May 7, 2025, teasing the events that are about to unfold in the episode airing tonight. In the spoiler preview, Kristina faces off against Ric and Ava. When Kristina confronts the two of them, she starts discussing what happened during the car crash. Kristina says:

"We should get something straight about your car crash."

As Kristina says that she is about to reveal more about the car crash, fans are eager to find out what intel she has to offer. Meanwhile, Emma hints that she has a secret she needs to talk about. Emma mentions:

"I did something that I need to tell you about."

Emma's secret is expected to complicate the plot dynamics even further. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Dante attempts to uncover Gio's real identity. He shouts:

"Please tell me who Gio really is."

The spoiler preview for the May 7 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several intense moments and twists are likely to happen.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 7, 2025

The spoilers for the episode of General Hospital airing on May 7, 2025, suggest that Gio will be opening up to Emma, Kristina will be attempting to make peace with either Ava or Alexis. Meanwhile, Brennan will be briefing Joss and Vaughn about their assignment.

Moreover, viewers can expect to find Gio finally open up about what has been bothering him. After the crisis at the beach party and Rocco's alcohol poisoning, Gio will talk to Emma privately.

It is expected that Gio will explain what has been happening at the Quartermaine house and how he has been feeling caught between different people. Emma will be there by his side to listen to him and this moment is about to mark a shift in their relationship dynamics. The spoilers also suggest that Gio may discuss how Dante has been treating him, which is expected to set the stage for the next turn in their relationship.

In this episode, Dante and Gio are about to clash with each other. They are expected to engage in a confrontation after Lois warns Dante that he does not know who Gio really is. Tensions will rise as their conversation escalates, where both of them exchange harsh words.

Lastly, Dante and Gio will likely suspect that something bigger is going on, which may finally reveal their connection. Lulu is also expected to react to the situation and begin connecting the dots, especially after witnessing how upset Lois has been.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Kristina will take a slightly different route, where she will try to establish peace with someone she has been at war with. There is a high chance that the person is Ava. After talking to Lucky and realizing how close she's to being committed, it is expected that Kristina will try to take control of her life.

Kristina may approach Ava to clear things out, especially after the aftermath of losing the baby during her pregnancy. This confrontation may not fix things entirely, but it will serve as a fresh start for Kristina. On the other hand, Alexis is likely to revisit her past choices and think whether she is making a mistake or doing the right thing.

Later in General Hospital, Brennan will give Joss and Vaughn the updated details about their next assignment, which involves targeting Dalton. Joss will realize why Dalton is being targeted and why she needs to stay close to him. She may also figure out why she is being asked to sabotage Emma's project, which will further complicate her situation.

What happened in the May 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 6, 2025, Kristina confided in Lucky and revealed how her mother intended to admit her to the facility. However, Lucky’s response shocked her. Lucky claimed that her mother might not be wrong about making such a major decision.

Meanwhile, Drew was desperate to know who drugged him. He received some important intel on the case. Brad held a grudge against Portia, who threatened to give him away to Drew, by exposing that he drugged the latter with ketamine.

Later, Brad himself went to Drew and dropped a major hint to him. However, Brad made it clear that he would share the information only if Congressman Drew would take care of his demands.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

