General Hospital spoilers: Ava pushes Ric to blackmail, Lulu and Dante clash, and Olivia’s surprise turns tense

Confrontations threaten to derail relationships on General Hospital's Tuesday episode, dated April 8, 2025. In the wake of Kristina Corinthos causing Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's accident, instead of her actual target, Ava Jerome, her relationship with her family looks uncertain. On the other hand, Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri face many differences in opinion. Meanwhile, Olivia Falconeri is busy placating warring groups in the family.

Monday's General Hospital episode, dated April 7, 2025, saw Ava Jerome realizing that Ric Lansing's accident was deliberate and aimed at her. As she discussed with Elizabeth Webber, co-victim of the car crash, and later, Ric, she deduced Kristina Corinthos was the culprit. However, she stopped Ric from turning Kristina to the police, hoping to take advantage of her.

On the other hand, Kristina begged Lucky Spencer to remain quiet while she bonded with her sister, Molly Lansing, Ric's daughter. Meanwhile, Anna Devane learnt that ADA Turner was looking into Anna's connection with criminals in town and informed Jason Morgan about it.

As always, General Hospital will continue to showcase interpersonal dynamics in the fictional town of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular hospital. The show remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963.

General Hospital: Ava has a proposition for Ric

On Friday's episode, dated April 4, 2025, Ava Jerome learnt from Ric Lansing that his brakes failed leading to his accident. The former approached the garage technician where the car was taken after the accident, pretending to have insurance issues, and extracted the intel about the brake wire being cut.

Armed with this knowledge, Ava questioned Elizabeth Webber about any clues she might remember from before the accident. Next, she compared notes with Ric on Monday's episode, dated April 7, 2025. Meanwhile, Ric remembered seeing Kristina at the accident spot looking horrified. Following this, Ava procured the footage of Kristina at Ava's parking spot and realized that she was Kristina's target.

However, when Ric wanted to hand over Kristina and the evidence to the police, Ava stopped "Uncle Ric" from doing so. Ava is likely planning to use this intel as leverage for her advantage. She may suggest Ric hold on to their information and use it when needed.

While Ric will realize that Ava is suggesting blackmail, and may feel reluctant to go that way, Ava may convince him to not take any hasty action. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome may dream of acquiring wealth using this intel by forcing Kristina to do her bidding.

General Hospital: Lulu confronts Dante about trusting him

Dante Falconeri recently learnt from Maxie Jones that Lulu Spencer was always in love with him. Elsewhere, Lulu learnt that Brook Lynn had a baby boy fathered by Dante, something that BLQ wanted to be kept secret.

Meanwhile, with her daughter, Charlotte, back home, Lulu wanted her son, Rocco, to come and stay with her as a family. However, Rocco currently stays at the Quartermaine mansion with his father, Dante and his brother-like-friend, Danny Morgan.

Tuesday's episodes dated April 8, 2025, will likely find Lulu and Dante clashing over Rocco again. Since Dante thinks Rocco should have access to Danny, he will want to dissuade Lulu from taking Rocco away. While Lulu will question Dante's trustworthiness, whether they open up about all the secrets they are holding, remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Olivia ends up peacemaking

At Quartermaine mansion, Olivia Falconeri-Quartermaine will want to deliver a surprise. However, the atmosphere inside the home will turn tense and she may need to cool things down. As the soap's spoilers suggest, Olivia will try to maintain peace between two arguing parties.

While who are the fighting parties is as yet unclear, there are a few guesses. Since Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri will clash over their differences, Olivia may find herself as the referee between them.

On the other hand, she may find herself in a fight between her business partner, Carly Spencer, and her daughter-in-law, Willow Corinthos. Alternatively, she may be caught between Brook Lynn and her mother, Lois. If the squabble is in Q-mansion, Tracy Quartermaine may also be involved.

Catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital dated April 8, 2025, to find out more about the two parties that Olivia placates.

