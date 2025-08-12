  • home icon
  General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 13 to 22, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

By Poushali Guharauth
Published Aug 12, 2025 12:06 GMT
Clockwise from left, Drew, Chase, Willow, Jason and Britt on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)
Intriguing actions and sinister revenge moves await General Hospital's upcoming storyline as Drew plans retaliation and Jason goes in search of Britt. On one hand, old flames, Chase and Willow find new rapport, while on the other, the henchman meets his back-from-dead lover, Britt. Elsewhere, the young WSB agents face many difficulties in their sleuthing.

The previous episodes of General Hospital found Anna stumbling upon Josslyn's WSB connection and wanting to warn Carly about it. However, fans of the long-running ABC daily soap saw Brennan kidnap the commissioner to stop her from exposing a WSB mission.

With part information shared by Brennan, Anna connected dots with the resort's name Jason remembered on Britt's bag. As such, the commissioner shared most of the intel with Jason urging him to go to Dalmatia to look for Britt.

Meanwhile, Drew was seen trying various ways to win Willow back. While he pushed Sidwell to take down Sonny quickly, he arranged to target Stella as a revenge on Curtis. Elsewhere, Kristina paid Cody a higher sum to get on with their plan, while she destroyed his and Molly's friendship.

At the same time, Lulu and Dante kicked up a furore against Obrecht and needed Laura's mediation. The mayor offered Obrecht the option of earning Rocco's affections.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Willow finds a thoughtful friend in Chase

Willow and Chase support each other (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)
The former pair, Willow and Chase, reconnected recently on the General Hospital plot as the nurse declared wanting to undo her past mistakes. When Chase tried to speak in her favor to a reluctant Michael, the latter rejected the idea of letting his children around their mother.

The upcoming episodes will find the two getting closer as they comfort each other. Chase will likely arrest Giovanni over Dalton's lab raid fiasco. With BLQ unhappy with her husband for doing his duty, the latter will confide his predicament to Willow.

Meanwhile, Drew will run into Willow and offer to get back with her. However, Willow may refuse to accept him back. Whether she turns him away gently or takes a more drastic stance remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Drew plans dark moves

Drew has sinister motives (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)
As mentioned before, Drew's attempts at getting Willow back in his life is likely to fail. As such, he will try to avenge his predicament on Curtis by bringing an investigation against Stella Henry.

Since the latter is helping Martin through his medical insurance claims, she will land is trouble over the investigations. If Martin learns about Drew's hand in this, there is going to be a fallout between the two.

Meanwhile, Scout has gone missing and the Congressman may suspect Sidwell for this. If he follows up his previous threats by accusing the mobster, Drew may find himself on the bad side of the mobster. On the other hand, Alexis's response to the Scout drama is awaited.

General Hospital: Jason will meet Britt

As fans know, Anna asked Jason to go to Dalmatia and look for Britt. Since Dalton's project and WSB's mission connect to Five Poppies resort, Jason is onboard with Anna's proposition. He is slated to leave Port Charles soon.

The GH spoilers suggest, Jason will book into the Dalmatian resort. The storyline will be building up to their encounter. He may eventually locate Britt Westbourne and have an emotional meeting with her. They are likely to have a long conversation with each other as they clear many doubts and answer many questions.

Sometime later, Jason may also run into Josslyn. Caught by him, Joss may pretend to have come for a romantic tryst with Vaughn against Carly's wishes. Whether Jason guesses her WSB connection remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC to watch the unfolding drama as Sonny's henchman reunites with Britt while the Congressman makes sinister moves on General Hospital.

Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

