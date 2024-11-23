General Hospital spoilers for the next week from November 25 to 29, 2024

Last week on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, the emotions ran high. Robert was torn between his former lover and current responsibilities, and Drew's visit to Willow brought up hidden fears after their romantic moment. Kristina's promise to testify against Ava showed a new turn in her life, and Laura and Lucky worried about Lulu’s condition.

As the story continues, Jason relies on Elizabeth for help during tough times. Holly's sudden request to Anna pointed to unresolved problems, while Drew nervously waited for election results that could change his future.

Port Charles is expected to be full of drama this Thanksgiving week on General Hospital. Ava's trial is expected to reveal shocking secrets, Lucky stands up to Cyrus, and Lulu meets a familiar face. As court testimonies stir up strong feelings, Brook Lynn and Chase have a deep conversation, and Sasha looks for support. Even though the week is shorter, the tension is higher than ever.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from November 25 to 29, 2024

Monday, November 25: Ava’s trial takes center stage

The week on General Hospital starts with Ava's highly-awaited trial, which starts with a dramatic twist as Kristina testifies against Ava. Her words shock everyone in the courtroom and bring new challenges.

Meanwhile, Michael plans a daring move against his uncle, Drew, following the betrayal from his wife and uncle. Curtis and Jordan have a meaningful conversation, leaving their relationship uncertain. Lulu makes a risky move as Cyrus becomes more obsessed with her; however, it is yet to be seen how it will pan out.

Tuesday, November 26: Lucky to the rescue

Lucky Spencer steps in to support Elizabeth during a tough time, bringing back memories for fans who love their relationship. The courtroom tension rises when Dante gives his testimony, leaving Ava's future uncertain.

Ric Lansing, Ava’s attorney who’s always thinking ahead, makes a surprising move that could change everything. Meanwhile, Cody's kind gesture toward a stranger leads to unexpected events, and Maxie becomes a trusted friend of Sasha.

Wednesday, November 27: Confrontations and surprises

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Lucky stands up to his dangerous uncle Cyrus in a heated argument, showing he's not scared to face the mob leader. Molly's testimony could decide Ava's fate, as Ric relies on his daughter to give a powerful statement.

Spinelli and Maxie are shocked by some unexpected news that could be related to Sam’s autopsy, while Brook Lynn and Chase have a chat that might change their future. Lulu encounters a familiar face, but will that be good or dangerous?

Thursday, November 28: Flashbacks and reflections

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, General Hospital is showing a rerun from earlier this year. In this episode, Jason and Carly become closer, reminding us of their strong connection.

Trina deals with sadness over Spencer’s passing, and Tracy enjoys a charming encounter with newcomer Gio. Although it’s not a new episode, it lets the viewers revisit some important moments in Port Charles.

Friday, November 29: Thanksgiving break

Fans hoping for new drama will need to wait as General Hospital takes the day off. Instead of a rerun, ABC will air sports programming, giving viewers a chance to enjoy holiday festivities before the show returns with fresh twists.

Even though Thanksgiving week has fewer episodes, it’s full of drama, with Ava’s trial making headlines, family arguments, and emotional surprises creating unforgettable moments.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

