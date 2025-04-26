General Hospital weekly preview sees Maxie facing an ultimatum, Tracy shocking Gio, and Lulu and Dante’s emotional showdown

Deception and danger will escalate in the upcoming General Hospital plot for the week of April 28, 2025. As Tracy Quartermaine is ready to wage her war against Sonny Corinthos, she will likely try to draw Gio into it.

On the other hand, Dante Falconeri is busy helping Lulu Spencer start her new life and job. However, she continues to lie about the content of her new task. Elsewhere, Maxie Jones may face trouble, given that Deception's affairs are heating up.

The previous week on General Hospital found Sonny having a successful surgery, while Carly accompanied him to LA. In town, Jason convinced Willow to talk to Michael openly, but Drew's machinations blocked their communication. Meanwhile, Nina and Portia planned a sting operation against Drew to frame him for Willow's sake.

Elsewhere, Molly found Kristina's commitment papers and showed them to her. Together, the sisters approached their mother for answers. On the other hand, Tracy paid money to Councilman Ezra for his plot to bring down Sonny.

More treachery and hostilities continue on General Hospital, one of the long-running ABC daily soaps, which presents the crisscrossed story arcs of residents of Port Charles since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Maxie faces a problem

As fans know, Maxie Jones and the rest of the Deception ladies recently dismissed Natalia Ramirez from the position of their company's CFO. On the other hand, Maxie remained supportive of her brother, Lucas's love life, urging him to reconnect with Marco. With Marco turning out to be Natalia's estranged son, the situation is more convoluted.

As per the soap's spoilers, Maxie will be issued a warning by the end of the upcoming week. This may be from Natalia in retaliation for Maxie's role in the former's dismissal, or from Natalia's son, asking her to revoke the position. It may also be from Natalia's former husband, and their dealer, Sidwell.

Alternatively, this may be a personal issue relating to her family or friends. Whether that involves her children, or friends Cody, Sasha or Lulu, remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Tracy approaches Gio

Tracy Quartermaine's dislike for Sonny Corinthos is well-known in town. As such, last week, Councilman Ezra Boyle approached her with a plan to destroy Sonny. In response, Tracy paid him a huge sum and asked him to go about his work. However, she will not leave it at that and may want to attack Sonny from different sides.

The upcoming week will find Tracy reaching out to Giovanni and shocking him with intel. Tracy will likely lay her hands on some disturbing information on the mob boss and relay the same to Gio. Fans may know, Sonny has been supporting Gio's education for a long time, and the teenager is immensely grateful towards his benefactor.

In such a scenario, Gio may find himself in a dilemma. He would not like to ignore the evidence in front of him. On the other hand, he cannot shake off his loyalty to Sonny. Whether he seeks advice from his friend, Emma, or one of the trusted adults remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Lulu bonds closer with Dante

The previous week saw Lulu Spencer setting up a new home for her children while accepting a new job. She is receiving a lot of help from Dante Falconeri. While Maxie told Dante about Lulu's feelings for him, the latter is clueless about this exchange of information.

As Dante tries to reclaim his life, moving on from mourning Sam's death, he may revisit his old camaraderie with Lulu. The upcoming week will find the two having an open and emotional conversation. They may revisit the good times in their past while discussing their futures and their kids.

If Dante brings up his grief over Sam, Lulu may consider staying quiet about her feelings. On the other hand, she may reveal her love for him, which will not surprise Dante. Whether their conversation brings up Brook Lynn and her teen pregnancy remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch Lulu's dilemma and Tracy's actions on General Hospital.

