General Hospital weekly recap (April 7 to April 11, 2025): Ava corners Alexis and Carly confronts Willow

New and old collaborations have come into being on General Hospital in the week of April 7, 2025, as sinister plans are unveiled and unexpected secrets come out. Sonny Corinthos is awaiting surgery while his daughter, Kristina Corinthos, is hiding her misdirected revenge plan. On the other hand, Josslyn Jacks is concealing her WSB job and assignment.

The past week on General Hospital found Jason Morgan bonding with Sasha Gilmore, on one hand, while stopping Carly Spencer from slapping Willow Corinthos, on the other. Elsewhere, Ava Jerome blackmailed Alexis Davis with evidence against Kristina's actions.

Meanwhile, Josslyn returned home and lied about being in the Easter Islands. On the other hand, Kai Taylor took up Drew Caine's offer which shocked Trina Robinson. Tracy Quartermaine and the Deception Ladies signed a deal with Jenz Sidwell. And Natalia Ramirez confessed to Sonny about being Sidwell's former wife.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present relationship dynamics in the fictional town of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical institution. The soap is a long-running daily show airing on ABC since April 1963.

General Hospital: Recap of episodes between April 7 and 11, 2025

Monday, April 7: Ava and Ric put together clues

On Friday's episode, dated April 4, 2025, Ava Jerome approached the mechanic of the garage where Ric Lansing's crashed car was sent and learnt about the cut brake wires. Meanwhile, Ric remembered seeing Kristina Corinthos at the crash site. Together, they pieced information about Kristina targeting Ava but getting Ric, by mistake.

Meanwhile, ADA Turner informed Anna Devane that she was opening all crime cases in Port Charles and planned to target Anna's involvement. Anna informed Jason Morgan and they decided not to meet in public.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer welcomed Josslyn Jacks home but Jason seemed to catch her lies about visiting the Easter Islands. Josslyn, on the other hand, pretended to dislike Jack Brennan.

Tuesday, April 8: Lois and Brook Lynn call a truce

On Tuesday's General Hospital episode, Olivia Falconeri orchestrated Lois Cerullos's return to Quartermaine household. After a brief resistance and a counselling from husband, Harrison Chase, Brook Lynn reunited with her mother. The two decided to let the secret remain in the past.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer had an honest chat where they discussed his past with BLQ. Lulu goaded as much as she could, knowing that Dante is clueless about having another son from BLQ.

Elsewhere, Kristina Corinthos pleaded Lucky Spencer to stay quiet about her role in Ric and Elizabeth Webber's accident. At the same time, Ava Jerome stopped Ric Lansing from informing the police about Kristina Corinthos.

Wednesday, April 9: Ava lays out her sinister plan

Wednesday's episode saw Ava Jerome asking Alexis Davis for a huge sum of money from the Cassadine Estate fund in return for keeping silent about Kristina's actions. When attorney Alexis questioned the authenticity of Ava's claims, she showed the security camera footage showing Kristina in Ava's parking lot near Ric's car.

Marco Rios met his father, Jenz Sidwell, his mother, Natalia Ramirez, and finally, Lucas Jones. General Hospital fans came to know that he and Natalia do not share a good rapport.

Elsewhere, Lulu confessed her love for Dante before Cody Bell and asked for his advice about opening up to Dante. Cody suggested her to wait till Dante overcomes Sam's death.

Thursday, April 10: Natalia shocks Sonny with her past

Sonny Corinthos questioned Natalia Ramirez about knowing Jenz Sidwell. Natalia confessed that they were married in the past and had their son, Marco, from that marriage. An upset Sonny broke up with Natalia despite her assurance that she was not planted by Sidwell.

In the meantime, Vaughn arrived in town as Josslyn's handler and assigned her the task of taking Dalton's environmental studies' class. Elsewhere, Willow Corinthos relocated to Drew Caine's house along with her kids from the Quartermaine mansion. An agitated Tracy Quartermaine informed Carly Spencer who was encouraged by Jack Brennan to retaliate.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford and Laura Collins conspired together to set up a fake situation to get Sidwell.

Friday, April 11: Carly lashes out and Diane offers shocking advice

On Friday's episode, Carly Spencer rushed to Drew's house to confront Willow as she wanted to protect Michael's children on his behalf. Nina Reeves called Jason Morgan to interevene, who arrived to stop Carly from getting physically abusive with Willow.

On the other hand, General Hospital fans saw a distraught Alexis asking her friend, Diane Miller's advice on Kristina's actions and Ava's blackmail. Diane advised Alexis to commit Kristina for mental health problems, assuring that it would be a lesser punishment.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane told Emma Drake that she knew the reason behind her Non Disclosure Agreement and agreed to support her. Meanwhile, despite Curtis Ashford and Trina Robinson's warnings, Kai Taylor decided to take up Drew Caine's offer.

Stay tuned to follow through with the story arcs on the upcoming episodes of General Hospital as Joss starts her assignment, Ava pressures Alexis and Sidwell executes sinister plans.

