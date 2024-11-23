General Hospital weekly recap (November 18 to 22, 2024): Coma shocker and custody battles

Last week, from November 18 to November 22, 2024, the ABC soap opera General Hospital was filled with strong emotions as the people of Port Charles grieved the demise of Sam McCall. Her funeral evoked strong emotions, including touching tributes, family conflicts, and sadness, highlighting the deep impact she left on her loved ones.

While Sam’s death cast a shadow over Port Charles, other major developments captivated viewers. Molly’s reconciliation with Ric and TJ marked a significant family moment, while Lulu’s miraculous awakening after four years in a coma stunned the community. Meanwhile, Lucky contemplated leaving again, causing his family to worry as he considered a job with the WSB.

Tensions on General Hospital escalated in the aftermath of Sam’s will as custody disputes emerged, causing friction between Jason, Drew, and Alexis. Meanwhile, Ava prepared for a high-stakes trial, and Trina navigated a complicated partnership with a new project partner.

Trending

The week concluded with Ava’s trial commencing, leaving everyone, including the viewers, anticipating a dramatic courtroom showdown.

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes aired from November 18 to 12, 2024

November 18, 2024: Port Charles bids farewell to Sam McCall

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, the people of Port Charles came together to remember Sam McCall at her funeral. Lucas felt guilty about her death, and Maxie tried to comfort him. Danny got upset and yelled at Lucas, blaming him for his mother's death.

Dante, Jason, and Alexis were disheartened and leaned on their family and friends for support. Meanwhile, Molly reconciled with Ric and TJ after recent birthday tensions. On another front, Trina, who was unsure at first, decided to work with Kai on her art project. Lucky Spencer thought about going on another mission in Africa for the WSB, which could mean leaving Port Charles again.

November 19, 2024: Heartfelt farewell and a surprising revival

Sam McCall's funeral was marked by emotional tributes from her family and friends. Molly, Kristina, Carly, Elizabeth, Lucky, Dante, Rocco, Jason, and Alexis all gave heartfelt messages, praising Sam's courage, the sacrifices she made for others, and how she changed their lives.

Lucas, feeling guilty, found unexpected comfort in Ava when they shared a meaningful moment at Julian's grave. Alexis spoke about her special connection with Sam, while Danny shared sweet memories of his mother that touched everyone. However, the most shocking moment came when Lulu, who had been in a coma for four years, suddenly opened her eyes, leaving viewers stunned.

November 20, 2024: Lucky's decision and Lulu’s recovery

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Lucky Spencer and Elizabeth argued because Lucky considered going on another mission in Africa. Elizabeth wanted him to be truthful with Aiden about his plans. Lucas found out from Portia that Sam's heart attack was caused by a drug overdose rather than complications from surgery, which gave him some relief.

Alexis and Molly found Sam's will and saw that Drew was named as the guardian for Scout and Danny, raising questions about their future. Jason comforted Danny, who felt bad about yelling at Lucas earlier. Meanwhile, Lulu started to get better at Turning Wood, taking her first steps after waking up from her coma. She overheard a mysterious conversation involving Cyrus, hinting at trouble ahead.

November 21, 2024: Custody disputes and tensions escalate

Sam's will reading led to a disagreement between Alexis, Jason, and Drew regarding the custody of Danny and Scout. Jason wanted to consider Danny's wishes, but Drew was worried about Jason's anger issues. Alexis suggested that the kids live with her, but Drew disagreed.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Michael talked to Sasha about Willow's betrayal, and Dante prepared to move to the Quartermaine mansion. Kristina got more anxious about Ava's trial, while Dex made an unexpected connection with Trina's project partner, Kai, causing some tension between Kai and Trina over their collaboration.

November 22, 2024: Trials, tribulations, and family bonds

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Sasha read a letter from Robert in which he vowed to fix their relationship and be the father she deserved. Mac and Felicia showed their support for her, making Sasha feel like part of their family. Meanwhile, Ava prepared for her trial, finding comfort in Ric Lansing regarding her defense.

Molly and Kristina worked together to seek justice for Molly’s deceased daughter. At the Quartermaine house, Jason chose to focus on Danny’s desire for family harmony, putting his own feelings aside.

Tensions escalated as Michael proposed a risky alliance with Curtis to take on Drew. The week ended on a gripping note as Ava’s trial commenced, with Ric calling Molly to the stand, leaving viewers anxiously awaiting her testimony.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback