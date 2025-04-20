General Hospital weekly update (April 14 to 18, 2025): Carly stands by Sonny, and Jordan goes undercover

Relationships faced turmoil and setbacks on General Hospital in the week of April 14, 2025. On one hand, Sonny Corinthos scheduled a heart surgery, while the current situation with the Esplanade project threatened to adversely affect his business. On the other hand, Mayor Laura and her assistant, Jordan, embarked on a secret plan to catch mobster Sidwell unaware.

The previous week on General Hospital found Ava Jerome approaching Alexis Davis with her blackmail plan about Kristina. A shocked Alexis asked her friend, Diane, for advice, who offered to draw up papers to commit Kristina to a psychiatric facility.

Elsewhere, Natalia disclosed to Sonny her past relationship with Sidwell, leading to their fallout. Meanwhile, Josslyn returned home and was tasked with attending Professor Dalton's classes. On the other hand, Willow shifted her children to Drew's house. When Carly reacted with wrath, Jason stopped her from smacking Willow.

As expected, General Hospital, one of the long-running ABC daily soaps, continues to present the stories about the residents of the fictional town of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Carly has an action-packed week

After her violent interaction with her daughter-in-law on Friday's episode, dated April 11, 2025, Carly expressed regret about her actions before Brennan. However, Brennan assured her that Drew may take a step that would end up being his downfall.

Thursday's episode, dated April 17, 2025, saw Carly talk to Felicia about the slated public vote on Sonny's piers. While Felicia tried to convince her that tearing down Sonny's piers would be good for the town, Carly did to sound impressed. Later, she was intrigued by learning about Marco's parentage.

Friday, April 18, 2025, saw Carly shaken after Sonny told her about his impending surgery. She insisted on being there for him, after wanting to know who else had this information.

General Hospital: Laura and Jordan's plan is underway

Jordan Ashford, who had been trying to pin down mobster Sidwell, planned with Mayor Laura about staging a situation that would help her take up employment at Sidwell's firm.

Wednesday's episode, dated April 16, 2025, presented the right opportunity for Jordan to publicly resign, citing differences with the Mayor. As a result, the mobster offered a job to Jordan. After a discussion, she decided to stay away from her beau, Isaiah Gannon, for the time being.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford and Commissioner Anna were left stunned by her sudden resignation, while Laura kept Sonny in the loop.

General Hospital: Alexis finds herself in a fix

After procuring evidence against Kristina's crime, Ava Jerome put her blackmail plan into action. Alexis's friend, attorney Diane, asked her to commit her daughter. However, Alexis found Kristina re-bonding with her sister, Molly.

As such, she decided against signing the documents for the psychiatric facility. However, when she paid Ava the first instalment, the latter doubled her demand, leaving Alexis in a fresh dilemma.

General Hospital: Sonny faces multiple issues

As fans already know, Sonny Corinthos is suffering from a heart ailment that requires surgery. Kristina coaxed him to go for his surgery at the earliest. As mentioned before, Carly learnt about it and opted to go with him. Elsewhere, Natalia Ramirez, who was privy to Sonny's health condition, revealed the secret to Sidwell, his enemy.

On the other hand, Councilman Ezra targeted Mayor Laura for having a friendly relationship with Sonny. Moreover, Congressman Drew tried to move the location of the Esplanade project to go through Sonny's piers to destroy him. As such, the mayor decided to put up the esplanade project plan for public voting.

While Laura kept Sonny in the loop, her press conference drama got out, creating multiple upheavals. On one hand, Felicia Scorpio tried to convince Carly that Sonny's business was bad for their town. On the other hand, Sonny's grandson, Rocco, refused to have Sonny at his debate presentation with Laura, fearing public ridicule.

Catch the upcoming episodes of General Hospital to follow up on Sonny's condition and Alexis's predicament on ABC.

