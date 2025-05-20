"He disappeared!" — General Hospital fans demand answers after Scott Baldwin vanishes without explanation

The daytime soap opera General Hospital, which premiered in April 1963, is set in a fictional island town called Port Charles. The show centers on families, hospital life, and daily unfolding crimes. Secrets explode, passions run high, and mysteries deepen. Characters evolve, friendships are tested, and danger is constant. Hope never fades. It is the longest-running daytime soap opera, captivating audiences for decades and still going strong.

Ad

In the recent events of the soap opera, fans of General Hospital are going vocal for characters who have suddenly disappeared from the show. In a discussion post that was started on Facebook, a fan by the name of Hayley Keezer commented on Scott Baldwin's disappearance:

"The last we saw him he was hiding the pharmacist. He saw Jason finding the pharmacist. He disappeared. He did contact Lucy saying he was leaving town. He called Ric to take over his client."

Ad

Trending

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Virginia Garza)

Hayley commented on a discussion post that was started on Facebook by another fan named Virginia Garza on May 16, 2025. Who wrote:

Ad

"Why has NO ONE mentioned what happened to Scott Baldwin ??? He just disappeared."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Virginia Garza)

On the post, some fans of the General Hospital expressed their feelings that they miss the character and want him back on the show. They wrote:

Ad

"Yes I miss him too."

"I agree. I wish he was back. He is such a colorful character and w Liesel a great duo."

"BRING HIM BACK!!!!!"

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Virginia Garza)

On the other hand, some fans mentioned other characters like TJ, Austin, and a few more who went out of the show, out of the blue. They wrote:

Ad

"Scott, TJ, Obrecht...they all just disappeared...you don't even see Terry Randolph either, her best friend Elizabeth almost died & she's been no where in sight."

"Everyone wonders where Scott, Obrecht, Charlotte, Kevin, MONICA, Brad, Austin went. I know there's more!! Where are they??"

"The writer don't finish storyline, what happened to Austin."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Virginia Garza)

Here's a glance at the character Scott Baldwin from General Hospital

Ad

Scott Baldwin is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was introduced in the year 1965, and over the years, several actors have portrayed the character. Initially, the character was portrayed by Johnny Whitaker; however, in 1977, Kin Shriner took over the role, and the character left Port Charles out of the blue.

Scott Baldwin is a complex and dynamic character on the General Hospital. Scott came to Port Charles with his mother, Meg Bentley, Meg married Lee Baldwin, who later adopted Scott. When Meg died due to a stroke, Scott left Port Charles for higher education. Scott returned as a lawyer and got a job at the General Hospital.

Ad

His romantic life on the soap opera has been filled with drama, often putting him at the centre of several story arcs. He initially got involved with Laura Webber, whom he met at the Hospital. The two got pretty serious and decided to get married. However, upon the arrival of the shady character Luke Spencer in Port Charles, things took a turn when he became obsessed with her.

Luura who was influenced by Luke's charm even though he raped her decided to leave Scott for him. However, post that Scott has been in several brief as well as long-term committed relationships.

Ad

Scott was last seen on the episode that aired on August 16, 2024. In his latest storyline, he was involved in a plan concerning Sonny Corinthos and his men, and Jason. However, the plan did not go as planned, and realizing the danger, Scott fled the scene and hasn't been seen since.

ALSO READ: "Lost socks in the dryer" — General Hospital fans mock about missing characters as Charlotte, TJ, and more vanish

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More