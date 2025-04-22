"Jack of all trades"—General Hospital fans react to Dr. Isaiah handling transplants, prescriptions, and sprains

On General Hospital, Isaiah Gannon, portrayed by Sawandi Wilson, was introduced as a transplant surgeon. He arrived in Port Charles with Lucky Spencer and became an important member of the medical staff at the hospital. Despite being a transplant specialist, he attended other medical emergencies as well.

Dr. Isaiah's narrative had been majorly impacted by the medical cases he dealt with at the hospital and his romantic entanglement with Jordan. In the episode of General Hospital that aired on April 21, 2025, Jordan decided to end her relationship with Isaiah so she could secretly work against Sidwell. When Jordan stated that their relationship needed to end, Isaiah said that he did not want to break up and mentioned that Sidwell was too dangerous.

While addressing the character development of Dr. Isaiah on the show, netizens expressed their opinions about him being a multi-talented doctor. A user named Robert Davis posted on Facebook on April 21, 2025, talking about Isaiah's expertise in various fields. Robert stated:

"Isaiah is a transplant specialist but he's giving out heart medications and tending to sprained ankles."

One fan, going by the name Frances Miller, responded to the above post and called Isaiah:

"Jack of all trades."

While some netizens pointed out that Isaiah could work as a general doctor despite being a specialist, others mentioned that Isaiah took a long break from transplant surgeries.

One viewer noted that Isaiah had the expertise to prescribe heart medicines. On the other hand, another fan commented that he worked in the field of emergency medicine before starting as a transplant surgeon.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital premiered on April 21, 2025. In this episode, Jason learned about Sasha's deal with Sidwell and blamed her for joining forces with Sidwell. Maxie revealed the truth about Sasha and Sidwell getting together.

After realizing how dangerous the situation was at the warehouse, Jason demanded answers from Sasha as he had previously helped her out. Later, Jason questioned her why she agreed to get into bed with Sidwell.

Meanwhile, Sasha tried to avoid Jason's questions, but finally gave in. She revealed that she had decided to join forces with Sidwell. Jason felt betrayed after listening to Sasha's confession. When Jason learned the truth about Sasha and Sidwell, it negatively affected their relationship.

On the other hand, Lucas demanded answers from Marco. When he learned about Sidwell being Marco's father, he interrogated Marco and questioned him about his appearance at the Miami bar.

Later, in General Hospital, Sidwell met Alexis, attempting to protect his son from the key figures in Port Charles. He vouched for his son and assured Alexis that she would not regret working with Marco. However, Alexis was already struggling to make a decision about firing Marco.

Carly shared an emotional moment with Sonny at the latter's mansion. She said that she felt betrayed for not knowing about his serious heart condition. Lastly, she agreed to support Sonny and told him that she would accompany him to California for his surgery.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

