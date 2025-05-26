"Jason the enforcer" — General Hospital fans rally behind ‘Stone Cold’ as he prepares to protect Michael at all costs

After weeks of mounting tension, the latest episode of General Hospital finally delivered a turning point. Michael Corinthos shocked everyone by returning to the Nurses Ball just in time to reclaim his son. As the custody fight heats up, Jason Morgan has reentered the picture—and he’s not staying quiet. While Drew and Willow try to gain control, fans are closely watching as Jason moves into protective mode.

Carly rejected Drew’s custody offer, and Jason made it clear he wasn’t happy about Tracy's arrest either. Now that Jason knows what’s happening, viewers believe he's about to step up for Michael and tip the balance. Online relations exploded as soon as Jason appeared, with viewers backing him as the one person who never walks away from family. One viewer commented:

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

The viewer, commented on a Facebook post about the show, believed Jason would no longer stay calm and would shift into a full protective mode for Michael, especially now that Drew and Willow were working against him. Several other viewers reacted to the post.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Meanwhile, some showed frustration toward Willow and support for Jason’s return. One viewer stated Willow deserved what was coming for her, while the other praised Jason as the only one fit for this moment.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Both comments focused on wanting Jason to stop Drew’s plans. One celebrated Jason confronting Drew, while the other referenced Willow’s legal papers and hoped Michael learned the truth soon.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

These final reactions were all about Jason taking charge. Viewers saw him as the one stepping in to clean up the mess, and they believed he was about to turn things around fast.

General Hospital episode dated May 23, 2025 recap

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The May 23 episode of General Hospital opened with the fallout from Gio’s shocking on-stage reveal. At the Nurses Ball, Gio announced to the entire room that his parents—Brook Lynn and Dante—gave him away and lied to him his whole life. He smashed his violin and stormed off, leaving the audience frozen.

Brook Lynn and Lois rushed after him, and Dante stood stunned. Cody quickly pulled Dante aside backstage and told him that Brook Lynn had been pregnant during their time at Camp Martha. Cody had assumed she ended the pregnancy but had just learned that she didn’t. Dante was floored when Cody confirmed that Gio was his son.

Outside the ballroom, Chase told Olivia and Ned that Brook Lynn had a baby in high school. Though he didn’t know all the details, it was clear Gio believed he was that child. Sonny concluded that Lois had known the truth. Meanwhile, Lulu tried to intervene, but Carly stopped her, saying the truth needed to come from Brook Lynn and Lois—not from her.

At the PCPD, Jason posted bail for Tracy, who claimed Drew had framed her by planting ketamine in her car. Jason didn’t say much, but Tracy picked up on his disapproval. Jason walked out after receiving a mysterious phone call, leaving Tracy to find her own ride.

At Liz’s home, Lucas arrived in a tux with champagne to watch the ball with her. They shared memories of past Nurses Balls, including old proposals and scandals. The lighthearted moment was interrupted by the chaos unfolding on TV.

Back at the event, Trina and Joss performed I’ll Be With You after Lucy scrambled to keep the show moving. Curtis, Portia, and Kai praised Trina afterward, while Carly praised Joss.

Drew and Willow then pulled Carly aside and proposed a custody arrangement: Michael could see the kids every other weekend and during the summer. Carly refused. Drew said they had the upper hand, but Carly warned them she’d see them in court.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The final act featured the kids of Port Charles—Donna, Wiley, Scout, James, and Georgie—singing I’ll Be There. Just as confetti rained down, Wiley spotted Michael standing in the back.

He yelled, “Daddy!” and ran into his arms. Michael picked him up and said, “Come on, buddy. We’re going home,” leaving Willow and Drew stunned as the episode ended.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

