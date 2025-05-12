"She is just a hopeless romantic" — Days of Our Lives star AnnaLynne McCord opens up about Cat’s feelings for Chad and that Abigail vow scene

AnnaLynne McCord first appeared on Days of Our Lives in June 2024. She was introduced as the surgically transformed Abigail Deveraux. While set up by Clyde Weston to fool Chad, her true identity as Cat Greene was revealed soon. Willing to hate her, Chad DiMera reluctantly ended up befriending her. Cat, on her part, fell in love with Chad, as McCord told in an interview.

While speaking to Soap Opera Digest in an exclusive interview, Days of Our Lives' AnnaLynne McCord calls Cat a hopeful romantic. She says:

"Everything gives her hope...She knows what other people think, but deep down she is just a hopeless romantic. In every moment that there’s even a glance in her general direction from Chad, it’s a possibility of something more."

McCord reveals Cat's love developed early on when Chad read out the marriage vows, believing her to be his deceased wife, Abigail. While Cat was tasked to leave after doing her job, she got smitten by Chad's undying commitment to his wife. McCord believes:

"I feel like with women we have the ability — even if the love’s not directed towards us — to open to the energy of a masculine [energy] who’s showing up so beautifully for a feminine [energy]."

When asked whether Cat and Chad have romance coming up in future, McCord insists that Cat is head over heels in love. However, Chad remains more careful. While he has forgiven Cat's betrayal, knowing she was forced, he is yet to admit his growing bond with her.

Days of Our Lives fans know, Chad actor Billy Flynn is set to exit the soap. Keeping that in context, Chad and Cat's future together may have a sad twist coming up.

Days of Our Lives: Cat's current story arc

After getting exposed for her pretensions as Abigail, Cat Greene moved away from all the Clyde drama. The Days of Our Lives storyline saw her settled in Salem, working to support Felicity. As she became involved with charity events at the hospital, her interactions with Chad increased, and the two came close.

Chad, on the other hand, realized Cat's compulsions and empathised with her. He strove to forgive her past deception and work with her in peace for the hospital. As they strategized together, they bonded well. However, Chad continued to keep Cat at arm's length.

Recently, both Chad and Cat put themselves up for blind date offers at the hospital's charity event. Chad's elder brother, EJ, pitched for and won Cat's date. While intrigued by EJ's move, Cat was tickled to find Chad jealous of EJ's date. However, when the brothers discussed this, EJ poked fun at his brother's feelings for Cat and handed over the date to him.

Cat and Chad bonding on DOOL (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)

Thursday's episode, dated May 8, 2025, found Chad informing McCord's Cat about the change in her blind date plans. Cat was immensely pleased as they made plans about the venue and other arrangements for the date.

The next DOOL episode saw Xander Kiriakis blaming Felicity for his wife's choking. Both Chad and Cat retaliated in support of Felicity. While Javi used an EPIPen jab on Sarah, Cat got her water. Cat also demanded that Xander apologize to Felicity.

Cat will likely anticipate her date with Chad eagerly. Meanwhile, she will have a changed opinion about EJ DiMera, who has had a villainous past. Whether this strengthens her bond with the DiMera family remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to find out the future story arcs of AnnaLynne McCord's Cat Greene as she embarks on a possibly romantic journey with Chad.

