"She threw away a perfect life" — General Hospital fans slam Willow for her self-destructive choices as custody battle heats up

Willow Corinthos of General Hospital is going through another messy phase of her life. The titular hospital's nurse cheated on her husband, Michael, with his uncle. To add to her faults, she planned to move in with her beau even when Michael was recuperating from his burns. She refused to listen to anyone, including her mother, warning her against Drew's real face.

However, her recent exposure to Drew's embarrassing public behavior sent her crying to her mother, worrying about her children. This prompted an opinion session on social media with one viewer, going by the name Shelley Turkowski, commenting:

"She threw away a perfect life with a man who adored her and would’ve taken care of her forever. She deserves everything she gets."

A fan's comment on Willow's predicament

Shelley was replying to a Facebook post by another viewer going by the identity, Boo Sofocus Williams, on the soap's fan page, which claimed that Willow will cry again when Michael takes full custody of the children.

The original Facebook post

Many fans took to the platform to criticize Willow's actions, emphasizing that she deserved her stressful life, including listening to Drew.

Fans criticizing Willow

Some fans pointed out how she cries to shift the blame away from her, while others predicted she will soon learn about her mother's affair with Drew.

More fan reactions on the same thread

A few fans hoped Michael would get the kids.

Fans wishing Michael gets the kids' custody

General Hospital: What mess set Willow against Drew?

Longtime GH fans know Nina was in a relationship with Drew. However, he gets close to Willow, and they have an affair. While Nina tries to pull her daughter away from the sleazy Congressman, she fails. After Tracy's mistake exposes the affair to the public, Michael applies for a divorce and the custody of the children.

However, Michael has a burn accident, sending him off to Germany and leaving Willow free to join her beau. As she considers moving in along with her children, Carly Spencer gives her an earful for her inconsiderate attitude. This prompts the Congressman to place himself as the legal guardian of Willow's children.

On the other hand, Jason convinces Willow to talk to Michael openly. However, an insecure Drew bribes the clinic's personnel to lie to Willow about her husband's refusal to see her.

In the meantime, Nina takes Dr. Portia's help to ask prostitute Jacinda to drug the Congressman with ketamine. As Tuesday's episode, dated April 29, 2025, shows, a drugged Drew makes a cringeworthy scene at the bar, which is witnessed by many patrons and filmed by Lulu.

As part of Nina's plan, Willow Corinthos returns home and walks into her bedroom to find another woman. Jacinda has a shirtless Drew on the bed while she has set the scene of Drew's infidelity.

As expected, Willow reacts negatively and leaves for her mother's house. Later, a sober Drew arrives to explain his side of the situation. He then convinces Willow to accompany him for a blood test to check for drugs.

General Hospital: What may transpire between Willow and Drew after this incident?

While Drew's drug test result is not known, he will likely realize he was drugged and framed. Moreover, he may zero in on Nina as the likely culprit behind this situation. He may try to convince Willow of his theory. Willow may believe him, since he was never into addiction, and reconcile with him.

On the other hand, Willow's trust in Drew is shaken, and she may not want to believe in him blindly. She may reconsider her decision to move in with him. Problems will likely escalate when Drew's move to keep Willow from meeting Michael comes out.

However, the future will have more shocking revelations for her as she learns about Nina and Drew's affair, coinciding with her own. She will have a fallout with both and may feel tempted to reconcile with Michael. Meanwhile, she will keep her kids close.

While Willow's story gets messier, stay tuned to ABC to catch the other story arcs of Port Charles on General Hospital.

