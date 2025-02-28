The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 28, 2025): Taylor supports Steffy while Hope breaks down

In an emotional episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on February 28, 2025, Steffy told Taylor that Finn was Luna’s biological father, leaving Taylor devastated by the news. Luna, overwhelmed with guilt, broke down as she confessed her pain and past mistakes to Finn.

At Forrester Creations, Daphne urged Carter to make peace with the Forresters and return the company. She encouraged him to strike a deal and restore the company to its founding family. Meanwhile, Hope celebrated her fragrance line’s success but was heartbroken after seeing Carter share a kiss with Daphne.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode was filled with heartbreak and unexpected connections, as shocking revelations left the lives of the Forrester family and their loved ones hanging for weeks to come.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, February 28, 2025

Finn's paternity bombshell shatters Steffy and Taylor

At the cliff house, Steffy confessed to Taylor that Finn was Luna’s father. She explained that during Finn’s college years, Poppy lied to him about the pregnancy. But after two paternity tests, the truth was clear that Luna was his daughter.

Taylor, heartbroken, begged for another test, but Steffy insisted the results were final. Taylor hugged Steffy, struggling to accept the truth and the chaos it brought to their family.

Luna breaks down as Finn confronts her

At Bill’s house, Luna broke down, crying over her past mistakes and her presumed father Tom’s death. She thought Finn came to scold her, but instead, he hugged her. While crying, Finn told Luna he never knew she was his daughter. They held each other, overwhelmed by pain and confusion, as they tried to understand what this revelation meant for their future.

Daphne pushes Carter to make a life-changing decision

At Forrester Creations, Daphne talked to Carter about his guilt over taking control of the company. She understood his pain and encouraged him to make peace with the Forresters. She suggested he return Forrester to Ridge, Steffy, and Eric in exchange for keeping the Hope for the Future line.

Daphne led Carter to a mirror and told him to see himself for who he really was, a good man, not a traitor. Carter admitted he had been struggling with his choices, but Daphne’s faith in him gave him hope.

Hope’s world comes crashing down

In the design office, Hope praised Zende’s designs and celebrated the success of Daphne Rose’s fragrance. But Zende was worried about Carter’s lack of enthusiasm, sensing something was wrong. Hope thought Carter was just adjusting to all the recent changes, unaware of what was really happening.

Later, as Hope walked past Carter’s office, she saw him kissing Daphne. Her face fell, devastated by the betrayal. She had trusted Carter, and seeing him with Daphne shattered her.

With families falling apart and relationships at risk, the drama at Forrester Creations only continues to grow. Will Finn and Luna find peace? Can Taylor and Steffy rebuild their family? And will Hope confront Carter or walk away forever?

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

