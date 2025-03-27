The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 27, 2025): Hope’s desperation leads her to almost hit Brooke

Recently, on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Hope’s relationship reached a breaking point. Hope was furious at Brooke for taking the CEO position only to give it back to Ridge, while Brooke defended her decision, believing it was the right choice. Their heated argument took a shocking turn, leaving both of them devastated.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful episode also saw Steffy and Taylor celebrate their victory as Ridge officially chose Taylor over Brooke. The mother and daughter looked back on their past struggles and enjoyed their happiness. As they toasted their success, Taylor shared her feelings for Ridge, feeling like her heart had finally healed.

Katie and Donna talked about the fallout, realizing the Logan family was at a crossroads. Hope felt betrayed, while Brooke blamed her for Ridge’s decision, making tensions worse. As emotions ran high, Hope made a desperate move, leading to an unexpected moment between her and Brooke.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Brooke and Hope’s explosive confrontation

Hope stormed into Brooke’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, furious that her mother had chosen Ridge over her again. She demanded to know why Brooke had taken the CEO position and only gave it back to Ridge. Brooke insisted it was about protecting their family’s legacy, but Hope felt abandoned and betrayed.

Ad

Their argument escalated as Hope reminded Brooke of all the times she had stood by her. Brooke, overwhelmed with anger, told Hope she was no longer her daughter. Hope was devastated and raised her hand as if to strike, but Katie stopped her.

Hope broke down, realizing she had lost everything. As she turned to leave, Brooke pulled and hugged her. Hope apologized, admitting she felt alone. Despite the pain, Brooke comforted her, assuring her of her love.

Ad

Ad

Katie and Donna reflect on the Logan family's turmoil

As Brooke and Hope argued, Katie and Donna talked about how recent events affected their family. Katie reminded Donna that their mother had taught them to be strong and that the Logan women always found a way to stay together. But Donna worried that the rift between Brooke and Hope might be too deep to fix.

They also discussed the company's future, knowing that Hope’s firing had already caused a shake-up. Donna wondered if Brooke had made the right choice, while Katie believed everything happened for a reason. They both agreed that Brooke and Hope needed to fix their relationship before it was too late.

Ad

Ad

Steffy and Taylor celebrate Ridge’s decision

At the Forrester estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Taylor celebrated their victory. With Ridge choosing Taylor, they felt justice had been served. Steffy was thrilled that her parents were back together, while Taylor reflected on the deep love she had always had for Ridge.

They shared an emotional moment, remembering how Stephanie had warned them about the Logans and how proud she would be of them now.

Ad

To celebrate, Taylor and Steffy made root beer floats, symbolizing their fresh start. Steffy hoped this would secure Ridge’s commitment to Taylor, but also end Hope and Carter’s relationship. As they danced and laughed, Taylor admitted she felt like a lovesick schoolgirl, happy to have the love she had always wanted finally.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback