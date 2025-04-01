The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 31, 2025): Finn and Steffy struggle with Luna's presence while Sheila faces Deacon’s ultimatum

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on March 31, 2025, Luna struggled with her new reality while Finn and Steffy processed the shock of her parentage. Deacon found himself torn between Sheila and his values. Will had a difficult conversation with Electra, and Luna made a bold move that could change everything.

At the cliff house, Finn and Steffy talked about Luna’s impact. Finn was conflicted, but Steffy emphasized that Luna and Sheila posed threats. Elsewhere, Deacon pressured Sheila to choose between him and Luna. Tensions also grew between Will and Electra because of Luna’s interference.

Luna’s attempt to manipulate Will backfired, leaving her more isolated. Sheila tried to comfort Luna, but Deacon remained firm against their bond. In the end, Luna faced a harsh reality that could lead to an even bigger showdown.

Finn and Steffy’s uneasy reality

Finn and Steffy had a heartfelt but tense conversation about Luna. Finn struggled between protecting his daughter and respecting Steffy’s concerns. Steffy insisted Luna and Sheila couldn’t be trusted. Later, at home, she warned Finn to keep Luna out of their lives. Despite his inner conflict, he promised to protect their family, while Luna remained determined to reconnect with him.

Deacon forces Sheila to make a choice

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon grew frustrated with Sheila’s bond with Luna. He told her that having Luna as her granddaughter changed everything, but Sheila insisted it was a good thing.

Deacon, however, was furious as he didn’t want Luna in their lives because of her past crimes. He gave Sheila an ultimatum to choose between him and Luna. Sheila chose Deacon, but her hesitation made it clear the issue wasn’t resolved.

Will and Electra’s relationship faces tension

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra confided in Ivy about her concerns regarding Will. She admitted that he wanted to take their relationship further, but she wasn’t ready. Ivy reassured her that Will would understand.

Meanwhile, Will spoke with Luna, who subtly hinted that she could offer him what Electra wouldn’t. Luna was determined to change Will’s opinion of her. This left Will feeling uncertain, making their love triangle even more complicated. However, Will was shocked by her boldness and firmly rejected her, making it clear he wanted nothing to do with her.

Sheila’s private moment with Luna

Despite Deacon’s demands, Sheila secretly brought Luna to her apartment for a private conversation. She admitted that things had become more complicated than she expected. Sheila tried to comfort Luna, but Luna sensed she was being pushed away to keep Deacon happy. Luna realized that even Sheila, one of the few people who had supported her, was beginning to pull back.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

