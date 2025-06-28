The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Luna exposed in Will’s trap, Bill blindsided, and Ridge shatter Brooke’s hopes

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 30-July 4 includes drama, deception, and after-effects that will prepare viewers for unexpected twists and turns. Luna's latest plan implodes when she walks directly into a trap that Will sets up for her, which leads to dangerous consequences and her screaming from it.

When the news of the sting operation gets out, Bill's entire world gets rocked, not only with the surprise of being kept in the dark, but also the ramifications of what happens after this. At the same time, Ridge delivers a harsh, cold reality to Brooke that could ultimately close off any possibility of a future with him.

Luna is trapped and on the run on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna Nozawa falls into a sting operation as Will Spencer lures her into telling him too much. Once Luna realizes she has confessed and gone too far, she panics about her next steps, determining she must avoid arrest and figuring out how to flee. Things could get violent or reckless if Will tries to stop her.

Luna may seriously hurt someone with a weapon she "borrowed" when Steffy was using it, and she could use it to make sure she escapes. Whether Will is hurt or not, the Spencer family will be shocked by the events that unfold, considering the operation was run without Bill being completely informed.

Bill confronts fallout and guilt on The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill Spencer will soon find himself receiving updates regarding Will's encounter with Luna that will disturb him. As he receives all of this information, it will dawn on Bill that his son is putting himself in danger without his knowledge or consent.

Further complicating his thinking will be the intense level of guilt, where he will question whether he added to the situation by trying to help Luna in the first place. With Will possibly being in the hospital, and Liam's health already precarious, Bill's emotional burden will increase.

The potential of losing both sons will weigh heavily, and he will need to reflect on where the error was introduced and how to fix it.

Sheila sounds the alarm on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Luna continues to roam free, Sheila Sharpe will recognize that the former is a loose cannon who could strike in any direction and could do it at will. She will warn Deacon that betrayal seems to be part of Spencer's genetics.

As Sheila's insecurity rests lightly upon her shoulders, a grave reality will set in as the severity of Luna's likely endgame comes into view, prompting her to intervene. Her involvement might be just what is necessary to stall Luna's idle threat, or elevate it to catastrophic proportions.

Ridge reveals a hard truth on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge Forrester is going to have a conversation with Brooke Logan, talking face-to-face about the reality of the situation. Ridge will admit to Brooke that she is not wrong in her assessment; however, he feels a sense of responsibility with Taylor, given her emotional state.

Even with his unresolved feelings towards Brooke, Ridge will uphold the commitment he made to Taylor, for now. Brooke must now face the truth of Ridge's decision, which is devastating for her.

This conversation could mark the final nail in the coffin for the hope of ever coming back together, and in particular discussion where it may push Brooke even closer to Nick Marone as their trip to Italy approaches.

With Luna at large and planning revenge against the Spencer family, Steffy and Finn will stay vigilant because they know she is a threat. The Spencer family will be attempting to regroup amid high emotions.

In conclusion, as this week unfolds on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor will each have reached a climax within their ongoing triangle.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

