The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 24 to 28, 2025): Hope ends her relationship with Carter while Ridge chooses Taylor over Brooke

In the previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, several dramatic events unfolded that led to shocking twists in the show's storyline. Hope decided to leave the company. She ended her relationship with Carter when the latter chose to stay in the company.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne started celebrating after they took over the company. Ridge admitted his feelings for Taylor and told Brooke that their relationship never really worked out. As Ridge embraced Taylor, Brooke walked out in tears.

By the week's end, Hope was furious at Brooke for giving the CEO position back to Ridge. Their argument escalated, and Hope attempted to hit Brooke out of rage. Later, Sheila informed Deacon that Luna was her granddaughter, which made him furious.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from March 24 to 28, 2025

March 24, 2025: Hope and Carter's relationship reached a breaking point

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy fired Hope from Forrester Creations for her betrayal. Hope looked for support from Carter, but he decided to remain a part of the company.

Hope felt betrayed and asked Carter if their relationship ever meant anything to him. Carter tried to convince her, but Hope stated that their relationship was over.

Brooke pulled Ridge aside and said that she was upset that he took Steffy's side so quickly. She also talked about the past, recalling the love they once shared. She tried to kiss him, hoping that they would reconnect, but Ridge did not kiss her back. When she asked him if he still wanted to be with her, Ridge remained silent.

Steffy was adamant and refused to change her mind. She believed that Hope's removal was best for the company's integrity. Eric thought that Hope needed some time, but Steffy believed that Hope had no future at Forrester Creations. She warned everyone by stating that bringing back Hope would cause more problems.

March 25, 2025: Steffy and Daphne celebrated their victory

Meanwhile, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Daphne started celebrating after they successfully gained control of their company. They had finally removed Hope from the company, and Forrester was back in the family. Staffy praised Daphne for helping her in the process.

Brooke told Ridge that she missed him and wished to fix their relationship. However, Ridge was not sure if they could go back to how things were in the past. As they came closer, Taylor arrived at the scene. Taylor confronted Brooke and accused her of trying to win back Ridge despite his commitment to her.

Carter met Hope, attempting to fix their relationship. Although he assured Hope that his love was real, Hope felt betrayed because he refused to stand by her. She questioned Carter whether he really believed that Ridge and Steffy would remain loyal to him.

Hope said that she could not forgive him as the damage was already done.

March 26, 2025: Ridge chose Taylor instead of Brooke

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke confronted Taylor at Forrester Creations and argued that Ridge still had feelings for her. As Brooke and Taylor clashed over Ridge's future, Ridge admitted his feelings for Taylor and said that she had given him a family and precious moments.

He chose Taylor and told Brooke that their relationship never really worked out, leaving Brooke in tears.

Hope accused Carter of betraying her. She said that Carter threw everything away that they had built together. She reminded Carter of his promise to always stand by her.

However, Carter said that he followed his conscience and thought it would be best to give the company back. As their argument escalated, Hope walked away.

Steffy was excited to gain control of Forrester Creations. She told Finn that their family's legacy was in safe hands due to Carter's decision. When Finn asked her to stay alert, Steffy agreed and said that she still saw Brooke as a threat.

She feared that Brooke might try to manipulate Ridge to regain power over his life and the company.

March 27, 2025: Hope and Brooke engaged in an explosive confrontation

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Hope arrived at Brooke's house and was furious that her mother, Brooke, had chosen Ridge over her. She asked Brooke why she took the CEO position and gave it back to Ridge.

Brooke told her that it was about protecting their family's legacy, but Hope felt betrayed. As their conversation escalated, Hope proceeded to hit Brooke, but Katie stopped her.

Steffy and Taylor were overjoyed when Ridge chose Taylor. They felt that Ridge did the right thing. Steffy was excited that her parents were back together. On the other hand, Taylor thought about her feelings and recalled the love she had always felt for Ridge.

Katie and Donna discussed the company's future and talked about how Hope's removal shook things up. Katie told Donna that Logan women always find a way to stay together.

However, Donna was worried about Hope and Brooke. She feared that the rift between Hope and Brooke could be too intense to heal.

March 28, 2025: Sheila informed Deacon about Luna being her granddaughter

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila spent time with Luna and was excited when the latter called her grandma. As they discussed their lives, Sheila asked Luna about what she wanted from her life. Luna confessed to her that she wanted to be with Will Spencer.

When Deacon Sharpe arrived at the scene, Shelia asked Luna to hide. She finally revealed to Deacon that Luna was her granddaughter.

After learning the truth about Luna's identity, Deacon was furious. He could not accept the fact that the woman who had killed two of his friends was his wife's granddaughter.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila tried explaining to Deacon about Poppy having a one-night stand with Finn. She said that Poppy lied about Luna's paternity until Finn figured it out for himself.

However, things turned dramatically when Deacon told Sheila that she could not have both him and Luna in her life. He then asked Sheila that she would need to choose between him and Luna.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

