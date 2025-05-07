“The chemistry is great!” — Elia Cantu teases potential romance between Jada and Shawn on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' Reinstated Commissioner Jada Hunter may have a future with her cop colleague, Shawn Brady, as hinted by actress Elia Cantu. In a recent interview with Soaps.com on May 6, 2025, Cantu shared that her character may move on with Shawn after her breakup with Rafe in the soap's storyline.

Elia Cantu believes the two characters share a great rapport since they can relate to each other. She said:

"I think they have a lot in common, and I think they do vibe well for sure. The chemistry is great!"

Moreover, she feels the chemistry was evident since the two actors, Cantu and Brandon Beemer (who portrays Shawn), had fun working together in scenes like the dart-throwing sequence.

"Brandon Beamer as an actor is awesome, so it’s really fun working with him. It’s easy when you have a partner like that, so I think that can come across," Cantu explained.

Additionally, the actress thinks putting a new pair together adds to the excitement for Days of Our Lives fans. Since Jada was previously romantically linked with Eric and Rafe, Shawn comes across as an unexpected partner. As both characters supported each other through their respective grief, this relationship may evolve into something more steady.

Meanwhile, the NBC daily soap, which currently airs on Peacock, will continue to bring forward relationship complications in the fictional Salem township.

Days of Our Lives: What transpired between Jada and Shawn?

A few months ago, when EJ DiMera exchanged Rafe with his lookalike to derail Jada's marriage and job, the latter was in a dark place. With doppelganger Arnold calling off the wedding and having her fired with fake documents, the jilted bride sought support from her colleague, Shawn Brady.

After Shawn helped her throw darts at the club to relax emotionally, they got together in an unexpected intimacy. However, after learning that the man who betrayed her was Arnold, not Rafe, she went back to loving her fiancé. The twist in their romance arrived when she came clean to Rafe about her one-night stand.

Rafe, feeling betrayed, went on to have his own one-night intimacy with his former wife, Sami. However, when Jada tried to patch things up with him, he realized his mistake and told her about Sami. That was when Jada walked out on the relationship, seeking some space between them.

Days of Our Lives: What is up with the commissioner and her colleague currently?

The Days of Our Lives episode on April 25, 2025, saw a heartbroken Jada splitting up with Rafe and coming to Shawn. As the two hugged, she felt comforted by a friend who had also broken up with his wife, Belle, not long ago.

Later, after receiving a call from his mother about his father's health, Jada was the first person with whom Shawn shared his concerns. More recently, Shawn completed a quick interrogation with Jada regarding EJ's shootout on Tuesday's episode, dated May 6, 2025.

Although she is the commissioner, Shawn asked about her gun and her movements on the night of the crime. However, Jada answered the questions with grace, stating that she ensured she didn't get tempted to commit the crime in her disturbed mental state.

As fans know, Shawn is worried about his father, Bo Brady's current health crisis. Fearing he may lose his father, he is set to take his uncle Steve's help in stealing the experimental drug that can save the comatose patient. Meanwhile, Jada is aware of the pain of losing a parent and is offering a friendly shoulder to Shawn.

While she is yet unaware of Shawn's feelings for her, their friendship may soon lead to another romance. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out what route Jada and Shawn's relationship takes in the upcoming episodes.

