The Young and the Restless recap (August 11, 2025): Claire catches Audra kissing Kyle as Damian’s murder shocks Holden

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 11, 2025, Claire Newman’s day took a turn when she caught Audra Charles kissing Kyle Abbott, adding to the tension between them. Meanwhile, Holden Novak was shocked to learn upsetting news about Damian Kane, raising new doubts about loyalty and trust.Mariah Copeland struggled with her choice to leave Tessa Porter, leading to a tense exchange with Sharon Newman. Tessa, worried about their marriage, feared for Mariah’s well-being. Their emotional clashes showed the fragile balance between love and personal growth.Meanwhile, at Society and the GCAC, business and personal matters mixed in today’s episode. Lily Winters warned Audra about possible trouble from Cane Ashby. News of Damian’s fate spread quickly, leaving Holden and Nate Hastings unsettled. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 11, 2025Tessa’s worries and Mariah’s decisionIn the park on The Young and the Restless, Daniel Romalotti Jr. played guitar for Tessa Porter, briefly cheering her up. But things turned serious when Tessa admitted she feared Mariah Copeland’s behavior hinted at deeper problems, wondering if Mariah had reached a breaking point.At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Mariah heard Sharon Newman’s updates about the Nice trip and felt relieved Nick Newman was recovering. When Sharon urged her to stay with Tessa, Mariah said she was starting therapy to work on herself. She grew frustrated with Sharon’s pressure and warned that crossing boundaries would hurt their relationship.Claire’s confrontation with realityAt the tack house on The Young and the Restless, Claire Newman told Victoria Newman that Victor Newman had hired Audra Charles to disrupt her relationship with Kyle Abbott. Audra had even hinted at a romance with Kyle in France. Claire didn’t think Kyle had feelings for Audra, but disliked the way Audra influenced him.Thinking about her past mistake with Jordan Howard, Claire felt conflicted. She wished she could ask Cole Howard for advice, but agreed with Victoria that he’d tell her not to jump to conclusions and to give Kyle the benefit of the doubt.Claire Newman (Image via YouTube/Y&amp;R INSIDER)Later at Crimson Lights, Victoria ran into Jack Abbott, who worried Audra might push her schemes further. Victoria agreed, concerned that Claire was already under enough stress and didn’t need more trouble in her life.Business moves and hidden agendasAt Society on The Young and the Restless, Audra told Nate Hastings she no longer wanted Victor to fund Vibrante. Nate sensed something was wrong, but Audra changed the topic to Damian Kane’s memorial. Lily Winters joined them and said she had set up a meeting with Cane Ashby, suspecting he might target Winters and other local companies.Lily warned Cane could also go after Vibrante because of its Newman ties. Nate suggested Victor might be using the Cane situation for his own plans and advised Lily to be careful, knowing her past with Cane gave her influence over him.Holden’s shock and Lily’s warningLily on The Young and the Restless went to Cane’s suite at the GCAC, where Holden Novak soon showed up, saying Aristotle Dumas had texted him about a business deal. Lily revealed that Cane was actually Dumas, and Holden acted surprised. It also became clear he didn’t know about Damian’s fate.Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube/Y&amp;R INSIDER)Lily told him Damian had been murdered, shocking Holden. She warned him to be wary of any offers from Cane, making it clear she didn’t trust her ex-husband.Audra and Kyle’s escalating tensionBack at Society on The Young and the Restless, Kyle confronted Audra about stirring trouble with Claire and told her to back off. Audra reminded him of their kiss in Nice, hinting it took effort for him to stop, and claimed she could still seduce him.When Kyle stood firm, Audra pushed the limits by kissing him. The moment turned explosive as Claire walked in and saw it, adding more strain to their troubled relationship.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.