The Young and the Restless recap (March 13, 2025): Sharon and Phyllis sabotage their captor’s surveillance while Billy and Nick chase a cryptic riddle

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 13, 2025, Billy Abbott and Nick Newman solved a creepy riddle connected to Sharon and Phyllis' kidnapping. Finding a scary message made them even more desperate to rescue their loved ones. At the same time, Sharon and Phyllis worked together on risky plans to outsmart their captor and escape.

Traci Abbott’s engagement with Alan Laurent took a strange turn as his true motives started to be highlighted. Over at the Newman ranch, Adam Newman enjoyed a peaceful moment with Victor and shared news about his growing connection with Chelsea. It felt like a rare moment of calm for the Newman family.

While Sharon and Phyllis fought to survive, Chelsea and Adam carefully rebuilt their relationship. Meanwhile, Traci happily celebrated her engagement, unaware of the danger right next to her. The Young and the Restless episode balanced intense drama with heartfelt moments, building up to even bigger revelations ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Billy and Nick’s frantic rescue mission

At Billy’s place on The Young and the Restless, he clicked on a link that promised information about Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic. Instead, he found a disturbing photo of Sharon and Phyllis in captivity. Billy and Nick were shocked and clicked another link, which showed a skull and a creepy riddle, “Who will pay the price to save the life of the mind?”

Determined to save Sharon and Phyllis, Billy and Nick rushed into action. They decided to head to Havenhurst that very moment, not waiting for the police. Even though they called Chance Chancellor, the situation felt too urgent to waste time, so they sped off to save the two women.

Sharon and Phyllis fight back

Stuck in a dark cell, Sharon and Phyllis tried to pick the lock, but they accidentally set off an alarm. Their chance for a quiet escape disappeared. When they realized the captor had left another clue while asleep, Sharon suggested they take turns sleeping to catch the kidnapper in the act.

Phyllis, always a fighter, wanted to take a bolder approach. She suggested turning off the surveillance camera to force the captor to show up. Sharon worried about breaking the captor’s rules, but in the end, they agreed to work together to shut down the experiment and take control of their fate.

Alan’s dangerous deception

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Traci Abbott happily celebrated her engagement as “Alan” made a toast to their future. But cracks started to show in the perfect moment. “Alan” who might be his troubled twin, Martin, ignored repeated phone notifications about the clinic drama. His rush to plan the wedding and intense focus on Traci suggested he had a darker motive.

Even though everything seemed romantic, Alan’s obsession with Traci and his refusal to check the urgent messages felt suspicious. It left viewers wondering how long Traci would stay unaware of the danger lurking beside her.

Adam and Chelsea’s second chance

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Adam had a heartfelt conversation with Victor, sharing how grateful he was for their improved relationship. Adam felt hopeful about reuniting with Chelsea, and surprisingly, Victor supported his son’s happiness.

Meanwhile, Chelsea opened up to Chloe during breakfast, admitting that she and Adam weren’t officially back together but were moving in that direction. Instead of her usual warnings, Chloe gave her blessing, knowing Chelsea would follow her heart no matter what.

Later, Adam found out about Chloe’s support, leading to some playful teasing with Chelsea. The couple shared a kiss, signaling a fresh start, but as the viewer knows, in Genoa City, peaceful moments never last for long.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

