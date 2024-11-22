“What a dumb storyline!” General Hospital fans think Lulu Spencer suddenly waking up from coma is unrealistic

The recent episodes of the ABC soap opera General Hospital show the end of the long-running coma phase of Lulu Spencer. This storyline on the show aired parallel to the funeral of Sam McCall, who had donated her liver to Lulu.

A clip of the November 20, 2024 episode, shared by the show's official Facebook page, has sparked disappointment among fans regarding Lulu’s sudden return to consciousness. A Facebook user, Karen Chu, commented:

“She's been in a coma for years and now she's just gonna get up and walk away. What a dumb storyline.”

Reaction to Lulu waking up from the coma (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

General Hospital: Lulu wakes up from the coma

In a surprising twist in the November 20 episode of General Hospital, Lulu Spencer woke up from her four-year coma at Turning Woods. During the episode, viewers got to witness the intense emotional moment when Lulu opened her eyes, feeling lost and weak.

She instinctively tried to sit up, only to feel a sharp pain from the fresh scar on her side, marking her recent liver transplant. Confused by her surroundings, Lulu discovered the bandage and scar, realizing that something significant had occurred during her unconscious state.

Lulu tried to call for help but was too weak to press the nurse’s button. Soon after, she heard a conversation outside her room, as a doctor told Cyrus Renault, the person taking care of her, that her health had greatly improved since she was moved to the facility.

Even though Lulu could hear them, she stayed still and pretended to be asleep when Cyrus came into the room. With a Bible in hand, Cyrus sat beside Lulu, speaking cryptically about his promise to take care of her. His behavior made Lulu feel uneasy, and she became more suspicious when she remembered a scary meeting with Cyrus before the explosion that put her in a coma.

Once alone again, Lulu gathered the strength to face her physical pain. She slowly moved her legs off the bed and tried to stand, but fell down immediately. However, not giving up, she pulled herself back onto the bed, rubbed her legs, and prepared to try again, determined to get back her strength and mobility.

This powerful scene marks a pivotal moment in Lulu’s journey, setting the stage for her return to her family and the inevitable confrontation with Cyrus.

Other highlights of the General Hospital episode aired on November 20, 2024

The episode featured several emotional and dramatic moments, including the aftermath of Sam McCall’s funeral. Lucky Spencer and Elizabeth Webber talked about the former's future and the difficulties of being truthful with their son, Aiden. Meanwhile, Lucas felt guilty about Sam’s death but was comforted by Elizabeth and Lucky, who told him he wasn’t to blame.

At the hospital, Portia Robinson shared the autopsy reports that said Sam had died from an overdose of Digitalis, a heart medicine she wasn’t supposed to take. Elizabeth wondered if she might have accidentally caused the tragedy, while Lucas felt better knowing he wasn’t responsible for Sam’s heart attack.

Meanwhile, in another part of the town, Alexis Davis looked at Sam’s will and found out that Drew Cain was named Danny and Scout's guardian. This revelation stirred concerns about Jason Morgan’s potential reaction since the will hadn’t been changed as everyone thought Jason was dead many years ago.

At the graveyard, Jason comforted Danny while they visited Sam’s grave. Jason told his son that Sam was now at peace, helping him deal with his sadness and understand his feelings. At the same time, Dante Falconeri felt guilty because Sam had given part of her liver to Lulu, and he wondered if their relationship had made her do it.

The episode’s layered narratives left viewers on the edge of their seats, hinting at intense storylines to come as secrets unravel and relationships face new challenges.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

