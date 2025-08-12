What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 12, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on August 12, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic twist. Emma and Gio will talk about their plan. Meanwhile, Carly and Marco will sit down to have a conversation, while Willow will lash out at Lucas.

Elsewhere on General Hospital in Croatia, Josslyn will be stunned to see Britt chatting with Vaghn, since Britt died saving her. However, things are set to take a turn as Drew gets some shocking news about Scout's disappearance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on August 11, 2025

Carly sits with Marco

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Carly will be seen sitting with Jenz Sidwell's son, Marco Rios, for an important conversation. However, she might start the chat with a disclaimer, as seen in the episode preview.

"Before things go any further, I need to make something very clear," Carly can be seen saying in the preview.

However, since Lucas and Marco have grown closer, speculation suggests Carly might have a chat directly with Marco about the same. As Lucas’s sister, she feels a strong responsibility to protect him from anyone who might betray his trust. Therefore, Carly might issue a warning to Marco about the same.

Willow lashes out at Lucas

Elsewhere in General Hospital, Willow will be seen losing her temper and breaking down. As Michel has decided not to let Willow see the kids without court orders, Willow experiences a meltdown at the hospital and vents out her frustration on Lucas.

"If anyone should understand, it’s you," she said.

As seen recently on the show, Lucas sides with Michael on the custody matter; however, things might escalate as Michael makes it more difficult for Willow to see her kids.

Emma's plan is not over

A still of Emma (Image via ABC)

As seen, Emma planned to break into Professor Dalton's office to show everyone the reality behind his testing. Though her initial plan was a failure, when Gio asked if her plan was over, Emma replied, "not necessarily." This implies that she has a backup plan and won't give up until she exposes Dalton or finds the truth that is hidden in his lab. However, Gio has promised to help her, which might land both of them in trouble with the law.

Speculations suggest that Gio might get caught up in the plan, and Chase might have to arrest him for his involvement in the scheme.

Drew gets a phone call

A still of Drew Cain (Image via ABC)

Further on the General Hospital, Drew Cain, who has caused inconvenience in the lives of many, for a change, will be stunned after receiving a phone call. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Drew was seen on a call.

"What do you mean Scout is missing?" Drew asked while on the call.

The congressman will be stunned after learning that his daughter has gone missing. Drew had planned to relocate Scout to D.C., though Alexis was not pleased with this idea. However, it leaves fans wondering who could be behind Scout's disappearance.

Could it be Sidwell, given that Drew threatened him for a favor? Or perhaps it’s someone else who simply doesn’t like Drew, which could be half of Port Charles, considering hardly anyone there can even tolerate him.

What will happen in Croatia?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, in Croatia, Britt, who had been threatened to get the work done, is back in her fierce form.

"You give me what I want…you get results," she demanded.

Speculations suggest that Britt might meet with Vaghn; however, when Josslyn witnesses the scene, she will be left stunned as Britt dies saving her from the serial killer.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

