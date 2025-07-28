What to expect from today’s episode of General Hospital (July 28, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the episode is set to deliver a rollercoaster series of events that will leave the fans on the edge. As Willow walks down the aisle knowing the truth, Jason is desperate to get answers. On the other hand, Brenan assigns Josslyn a new task that will test her loyalty.

Further, on General Hospital, Kristen confides in Michael as she knows something about Cody and Molly. Things are set to take a dramatic turn in Port Charles as secrets may be revealed. The upcoming episode promises the fans an episode that will leave them wondering what's coming next.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 28, 2025

Willow's special day

This week on General Hospital opens up with the much-awaited ceremony, which is Drew and Willow's wedding. As seen in the previous episode of the daily soap, the truth about Nina and Drew's one-night stand came to light, which shocked Willow. The news revealed by Curtis Ashford and later Nina confirmed it. However, Willow decided to walk down the aisle instead of rushing out.

In today's episode, she will be seen standing with Drew; however, the question is, will she say "I do?" Speculations suggest that she will walk down the aisle and may get married, as it is the only way to get the custody of her kids back.

Jason is looking for answers

Further on General Hospital, everyone who is looking for answers concerning Britt Westbourne rushes to Liesl Obrecht. First Rocco and now Jason. Jason Morgan recently came across a woman who looked very much like his dead ex-girlfriend, Britt. He tried to chase her but was unsuccessful.

However, when he came back to Port Charles, he confided in Carly and told her about what he saw. Anyhow, Carly did not really believe him and left the conversation. In the upcoming episode, Jason might confront Liesl Obrecht about what really happened with Britt Westbourne, whether she really died, or staged her death to get away from her.

Kristen confides in Michael

As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Cody has been trying to get closer to Molly. At the Metro Court Club, Michael called Kristen to discuss the upcoming ceremony of Drew and Willow. Michael looked visibly disturbed about the situation, especially now that Sasha and Daisy were also out of town.

Elsewhere, at the pool, Molly schooled Cody about the importance of sunscreen and even offered hers. Cody flirtatiously asked Molly to rub the sunscreen on his back, and she did so.

Upon seeing this scene, Kristen asked Michael to take Cody away, and further told him that she knows something. Speculations suggest that in the upcoming episode, she might reveal some crucial information about Cody and Molly's growing closeness.

Josslyn's new mission

Later on, General Hospital, the new secret agent of WSB, who has been hired by Jack Brenan, will call Josslyn to take up another task. This may test her loyalty towards her organisation and may stir some tensions. Recently, Anna and Dante's suspicion of Jossylyn's involvement with WSB was proven true.

Speculations for the upcoming episode suggest that the new orders from Brana might challenge Josslyn in different areas, which may make her a stronger agent of WSB.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

