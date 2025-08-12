What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 12, 2025)?

In the August 12, 2025, episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, several characters will be overwhelmed by a surge of emotions. As Finn pressures Grace to turn herself in, however, Bill won't be satisfied. Bill might find a different way to make Grace pay. On the other hand, Hope might share the fake cancer news with Carter.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna has woken up from her coma, and Sheila was there to witness it, alongside Li. Will they reveal this to everyone, or would the two of them keep it to themselves?

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on August 12, 2025

Liam and Bill start to bond, while Grace turns herself in

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air on August 12, 2025, Bill and Liam might start to bond. As soon as Bill learned that his son was in danger, he immediately came and paid a large amount to keep him safe. However, when it was revealed that he was not actually sick but that Dr. Grace had staged it for her personal reasons, Bill swore that he would make her pay.

It is speculated that Finn will take Dr. Grace Buckingham to the police, where she will confess her crime and turn herself in. Finn will inform Liam about the matter, who will then convey the news to his father. However, Bill would consider a different strategy to make Grace pay, as he does not trust that the cops will do any justice to his son.

Hope informs Carter about Liam's health

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, it is speculated that Hope Logan will narrate the whole story about what Dr. Grace did and how she manipulated Liam's report. She also gave him medications that had side effects on his health. However, will this twist in the story set the stage for rekindling romance?

Will Hope and Liam reconnect as they could not in the past because of the latter's illness? Moreover, with Audra's return to The Bold and the Beautiful, will the current love angles and dynamics remain the same or change?

Sheila is surprised by Luna's recovery

Li & Luna (Image via YouTube/ @boldandbeautiful)

As seen in the past episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li staged Luna's death and kept her alive in secret. Furthermore, Li had an impromptu encounter with Sheila, and eventually, the latter discovered that Luna is alive.

Luna finally wakes up from her coma, leaving everyone stunned. Sheila wastes no time confronting Li, demanding to know why she lied about Luna’s death in the first place.

Now, fans are eagerly speculating about what’s next for Luna. Will she quietly leave town, choosing to accept a life without a relationship with her father or anyone else from her past?

Or will she return stronger, with a foolproof plan to reclaim her place in the family and win back the trust and love of her relatives? The possibilities are endless, and the drama is far from over.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

