  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 12, 2025)?

What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 12, 2025)?

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 12, 2025 02:40 GMT
Rachel and Belle (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Rachel and Belle (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 12, 2025, hint at tense confrontations and surprising twists. Viewers can look forward to dramatic moments in court, heartfelt talks between loved ones, and secrets slowly coming to light, all while the pressure builds for several Salem residents.

Ad

In today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Rachel faces her toughest moment yet when she takes the witness stand. EJ works with Marlena to dig deeper into a troubling memory, and Sophia’s lies become even more complicated. At the same time, friendships and family ties are put to the test as truth and lies clash in Salem.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 12, 2025

Rachel’s courtroom anxiety intensifies

Rachel Black will be very nervous as she gets ready to testify in a trial that could affect many lives. With Johnny DiMera’s future possibly in her hands, the young witness feels the heavy pressure of her role.

Brady and Kristen come together to support their daughter, giving her encouraging words to help her through. Still, the thought that her testimony could send Johnny to prison makes Rachel even more anxious, leading to a tense and emotional day in court.

Ad

Johnny and Belle find common ground

Before the court session starts again, Johnny talks with Belle and says he’s sorry for the trouble EJ caused by trying to get a mistrial. Belle tells Johnny that his father’s actions aren’t his fault. They both take a moment to share their feelings about how hard the case has been, setting the tension aside to support each other for the tough day ahead.

Ad
Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

EJ’s search for answers under hypnosis

Ad

EJ is determined to find out who tried to shoot him, so he asks Marlena for another hypnosis session. Even though they have a complicated past, Marlena puts that aside to help EJ remember the night clearly.

The session gives them a new clue, but they still don’t know who the shooter is. Marlena starts to notice small details from EJ’s memory and begins to wonder if Rachel might be the one who pulled the trigger but forgot about it.

Ad

Leo and Javi reflect on family and sacrifice

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Leo and Javi spend time with Tesoro, thinking about the sacrifices the baby’s birth mother made. They talk about the letter Sophia wrote, which is still a mystery to them. Both men don’t know the full truth yet, so their feelings of gratitude are mixed with some sadness.

Sophia Choi (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Sophia Choi (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Sophia’s lies continue to grow

Ad

Sophia’s lying doesn’t stop. When Amy checks on her, Sophia stays calm but tells more lies, making her story even more confusing. Amy might not know everything yet, but Sophia’s strange behavior could make her suspicious soon. The more lies Sophia tells, the harder it will be for her to avoid trouble when the truth comes out.

This episode mixes serious court drama, close family moments, and secrets slowly being revealed. With Rachel’s important testimony coming up, EJ finding new clues through hypnosis, and Sophia’s lies getting riskier, Days of Our Lives promises another exciting and intense story.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications