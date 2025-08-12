What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 12, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 12, 2025, hint at tense confrontations and surprising twists. Viewers can look forward to dramatic moments in court, heartfelt talks between loved ones, and secrets slowly coming to light, all while the pressure builds for several Salem residents.In today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Rachel faces her toughest moment yet when she takes the witness stand. EJ works with Marlena to dig deeper into a troubling memory, and Sophia’s lies become even more complicated. At the same time, friendships and family ties are put to the test as truth and lies clash in Salem. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 12, 2025Rachel’s courtroom anxiety intensifiesRachel Black will be very nervous as she gets ready to testify in a trial that could affect many lives. With Johnny DiMera’s future possibly in her hands, the young witness feels the heavy pressure of her role. Brady and Kristen come together to support their daughter, giving her encouraging words to help her through. Still, the thought that her testimony could send Johnny to prison makes Rachel even more anxious, leading to a tense and emotional day in court.Johnny and Belle find common groundBefore the court session starts again, Johnny talks with Belle and says he’s sorry for the trouble EJ caused by trying to get a mistrial. Belle tells Johnny that his father’s actions aren’t his fault. They both take a moment to share their feelings about how hard the case has been, setting the tension aside to support each other for the tough day ahead.Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)EJ’s search for answers under hypnosisEJ is determined to find out who tried to shoot him, so he asks Marlena for another hypnosis session. Even though they have a complicated past, Marlena puts that aside to help EJ remember the night clearly. The session gives them a new clue, but they still don’t know who the shooter is. Marlena starts to notice small details from EJ’s memory and begins to wonder if Rachel might be the one who pulled the trigger but forgot about it.Leo and Javi reflect on family and sacrificeElsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Leo and Javi spend time with Tesoro, thinking about the sacrifices the baby’s birth mother made. They talk about the letter Sophia wrote, which is still a mystery to them. Both men don’t know the full truth yet, so their feelings of gratitude are mixed with some sadness.Sophia Choi (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Sophia’s lies continue to growSophia’s lying doesn’t stop. When Amy checks on her, Sophia stays calm but tells more lies, making her story even more confusing. Amy might not know everything yet, but Sophia’s strange behavior could make her suspicious soon. The more lies Sophia tells, the harder it will be for her to avoid trouble when the truth comes out.This episode mixes serious court drama, close family moments, and secrets slowly being revealed. With Rachel’s important testimony coming up, EJ finding new clues through hypnosis, and Sophia’s lies getting riskier, Days of Our Lives promises another exciting and intense story.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock