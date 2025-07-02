What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (July 2, 2025)?

On the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, airing on July 2, 2025, the changes will leave fans shocked. While Tracy lashes out at Brook Lyn, Sasha believes that Sonny Corinthos is the reason behind everything wrong in Port Charles. At the hospital, Marco is determined to know the full story behind his mother's overdose.

Elsewhere, Sonny and Jason discuss a strategy to seek revenge, and Sonny does not care about collateral damage. Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera. The plot of the show revolves around the complicated lives of the most powerful and affluent families, like the Quartermaines, Corinthos, and Spencers, among others.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 2, 2025

Natalia and Marco end up at the General Hospital

In the previous episode of General Hospital, which aired on July 1, 2025, Marco was passing through Charlie's pub as she saw the fire burst out. He went in to check if someone was there. He successfully saved Kristina; however, when Sonny arrived at the scene, he was suspicious of his presence.

However, he ended up at the hospital, where he found out that Natalia had overdosed. The spoilers for General Hospital for July 2, 2025, suggest that Marco is suspicious that there is more to the story. At the hospital, when sitting with Lucas, she shared,

"I am almost positive it is not the full story"

Speculations suggest that he believes his mother did not do this thing by herself.

In the previous episode, it was also seen that someone left Natalia's room before Chae and Anna came. The preview for the upcoming episode suggests that two of them are determined to find the person who was in before them.

Sonny Corinthos wants revenge

As seen in the previous episode, Sonny Corinthos, when he arrives at the scene of the incident, becomes suspicious. Furthermore, in the preview of the upcoming episode, set to air on July 2, 2025, Sonny plans a strategy with Jason, as he believes that Sidwell is behind Kristina's accident. It was proven right when Sidwell made those suspicious phone calls after Alexis left his place.

However, Sonny claims that he is willing to seek revenge, and added

"If Marco ends up as collateral damage, so be it"

Implying that Sidwell caused harm to Sonny's daughter, Kristina, he is also adamant about getting revenge and doing the same to Sidwell's son, Marco.

Tracy lashes at Brook Lyn, while Josslyn is suspicious

Elsewhere, at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy was seen lashing out at BrookLyn, probably because of her plans to take down Lulu. Tracy said,

"I am so not happy about being right"

Implying that she knew that BrookLyn was up to something, and she disapproves of her actions. Hinting at the recent discovery that BLQ found out the truth about Rooco, which she might be planning to reveal in a dramatic turn. However, Tracy didn't seem impressed, but rather aggravated with her idea.

Further, Josslyn, who is secretly working with the WSB, suspects that Sonny is to blame for Natalia's overdosing. She remarked,

"Sonny Corinthos brings death wherever he goes"

Implying that he might be the reason why Natalia overdosed, or it could be the reason why there was a fire breakout at Charlie's Pub, which endangered Kristina's life.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu

