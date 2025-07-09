What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (July 9, 2025)?

On General Hospital for Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Willow faces backlash on multiple fronts as Carly confronts her over the poolside encounter with Wiley. Drew also issues a warning to Willow about her recent behavior. Sasha remains on edge after Daisy’s brief disappearance, sensing that others, especially Michael, doubt her sanity.

Meanwhile, Ric makes another attempt to reconnect with Elizabeth, despite her reservations. Curtis receives an update from Felicia about Jacinda, potentially giving him leverage to discredit Drew. At the same time, Drew assures Kai that his own plan is in motion.

Jordan prepares to step back from Curtis’ life for the sake of his marriage. Simultaneously, Sonny sets his sights on revenge, vowing retaliation against Marco for the incident involving Kristina.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 9, 2025

Willow faces Drew’s warning and Carly’s confrontation

In tomorrow's General Hospital, Willow’s recent interaction with Wiley at the Metro Court pool does not go unnoticed. Drew pulls her aside to caution her about her actions and urges her not to jeopardize the situation with Michael. Later, Carly confronts Willow directly at the hospital.

She makes it clear that Michael told her what happened and warns that she will not let Willow get away with it. Willow appears briefly rattled but regains her composure. She knows Carly is unaware of her more serious actions, like secretly stalking Daisy and making everyone question Sasha’s mental state.

Sasha struggles as Michael offers reassurance

Following the unsettling incident with Daisy, Sasha continues to feel the effects of being gaslit in this episode of General Hospital. She worries that Michael might believe she is unstable, especially after Daisy was found back in her bassinet with no explanation.

Michael tries to comfort her and offers reassurance, though the doubts linger. Sasha remains convinced that someone is behind the strange occurrences, even as others question her perspective. Her emotional state continues to decline.

Ric pursues Elizabeth again

In Wednesday's General Hospital, Ric issues yet another invitation to Elizabeth, hoping to reconnect now that Lucky is out of the picture. Elizabeth, however, has her guard up.

Having recently spoken with Portia about keeping Ric distant, Liz remains cautious about his intentions. It is unclear whether Ric’s invitation is personal or tied to something else, but his persistent interest in Liz signals that he is not ready to give up on rekindling a relationship.

Curtis gets an update from Felicia

Felicia meets with Curtis to share updates on Jacinda, the woman involved in Drew’s drugging scandal. If she has managed to track Jacinda down, this could be a major step in Curtis’s plan to clear his name.

He could discredit Drew by having Jacinda claim he took the drugs willingly. However, with Kai already informing Drew of Curtis’s intentions, it is unclear whether Curtis will gain any advantage or if Drew may already be one step ahead.

Jordan steps back, and Sonny vows retaliation

Jordan tells Curtis she intends to remove herself from his life to avoid further conflict with Portia. While Curtis may not agree with her decision, Jordan believes it is the best move for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, Sonny meets with Jason and makes it clear he is ready to retaliate against Marco for the attack on Kristina. Sonny warns that anyone who goes after his child will see their own child suffer, as he prepares to strike back against the Rios family in the upcoming General Hospital.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

