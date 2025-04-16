What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (April 17, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on April 17, 2025, Victor Newman continues his attack on the Abbotts. Even though some residents try to make peace, Victor is determined to take them down, creating more trouble for everyone. Nikki, as usual, finds herself stuck in the middle.

As Victor seeks revenge, Jack and Diane work on plans to protect Jabot, while Kyle asks Elliot Matthison to help them. With everyone playing their own games, this episode is expected to be full of tension, hidden agendas, and power struggles that will have an impact on the characters in Genoa City.

Previously on the show, Jack and Kyle successfully got Elliot, who was spying for Victor, to work for them instead. Meanwhile, Victor continued to be suspicious of Jack and kept plotting against him. There were also problems between Kyle, Claire, and Holden, which made things even more complicated for everyone involved.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on April 17, 2025

Victor’s feud reignites despite Michael’s warnings

At the beginning of The Young and the Restless episode, Victor Newman continues his fight against the Abbott family, even though Michael Baldwin keeps trying to get him to stop.

Their feud, which started again because of problems at Jabot and Victor’s lack of trust in Kyle, has only gotten worse lately. Michael hoped Victor would move on, but Victor makes it clear he’s more determined than ever, even if it means ruining relationships to get his way.

Nikki struggles to maintain peace in her family

Nikki Newman is already stressed from recent family problems and trying to find some peace in her own life. Now, she’s stuck in the middle of Victor’s stubborn behavior and her wish to keep the family together.

She’s been trying to protect Claire, especially since Victor’s cold attitude toward Kyle is causing more drama. Sadly, Nikki’s attempts to calm things down may not work, as Victor keeps pushing forward with his harmful plans.

Jack and Diane brace for impact

In the past few months, Jack and Diane have worked hard to stay strong both as a couple and as part of the Abbott family’s place in Genoa City’s power struggles. In The Young and the Restless episode, they come together to figure out how to deal with Victor’s threat.

Diane, who still feels like an outsider in the Abbott family, gets a chance to help with the plan. This gives her an opportunity to show she’s loyal and build even more trust with Jack.

Kyle’s secret weapon

Kyle has made a risky move by bringing in Elliot Matthison. Elliot used to be more of a funny side character, but now he’s acting as a secret spy, which makes things more dangerous and uncertain. Jack and Kyle are counting on him to give them inside information, but the plan could easily fall apart if Elliot chooses to work for both sides.

Victor plots his next strike

The Abbotts might feel like they’re getting ahead, but Victor is always paying attention and ready to strike. The Young and the Restless episode also hints that Victor could make a big move soon, which could shake things up in Genoa City. If he finds out what Kyle and Jack are planning, he could hit back in a way they don’t expect at all.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

