What role did Michael Easton play on General Hospital? Character details explored 

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Michael Easton played the character of Dr. Hamilton Finn. Previously, Michael was also seen portraying the character of Lt. John McBain on GH from 2012 to 2013. He was also seen as Caleb Morley on GH's spin-off of Port Charles.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The soap opera first aired in 1963 and has been on the air for over six decades now. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families, including the Cassidines, Spencers, Quartermaines, and a few others.

Here's everything to know about the character of Dr. Hamilton Finn from General Hospital

Dr. Hamilton Finn is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character came to Port Charles in 2016 on a call from Dr. Monica Quartermaine to diagnose Tracy Quartermaine. Soon after his arrival, Dr. Hamilton also became a central figure in several different story arcs. Upon his arrival, he was noticed because of his resemblance to Dr. Silas Clay.

Finn became a major part of several plots on General Hospital, one of which involved him when he was suspected of being a suspect in Dr. Lucas Jones' murder attempt. Further, he was diagnosed with Blackwood Syndrome alongside Dr. Hydem. However, they overcame and started dating soon after that; anyhow, during their initial dating phase, Hyden found out about Finn's Zen-Zen addiction.

Things took a turn when she realized the seriousness of his addiction, and at the same time, she got pregnant. Initially, she decided not to go along, but he showed affection and support she decided to keep the child. However, in a dramatic twist, she left Port Charles, leaving a note behind, saying she lost the baby and did not want to be with him any longer.

Further on General Hospital, it was discovered that Finn is Det. Harrison Chase's half-brother. He tried to bond with him. Although Chase initially admitted he didn’t want to, the two gradually grew closer over time.

The character was last mentioned in 2024. Since he was admitted to a rehab center by Chase, who nearly broke down before sending him to rehab. However, most recently, it was known that he was doing better and was ready to leave rehab soon.

Here's everything to know about Michael Easton

Michael Easton is an American film, television, and voice actor, writer, and director. Who was born on 15 February 1967, in Long Beach, California. In 2004, Michael married Ginevra Arabia. The actor has graduated from UCLA with a double degree in English and History. Michael was also named one of People's "50 Most Beautiful."

Apart from acting, the actor has written a few graphic novels. He is the author of the graphic novel Credence and the Soul Stealer trilogy, which includes Soul Stealer: The Beaten and the Damned, Soul Stealer: Blood and Rain, and Soul Stealer: Last to Die.

Michael has also been a part of several other entertainment projects like Days of Our Lives, One Life to Live, One Stormy Night, 413 Hope St., Total Recall 2070, Port Charles, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

