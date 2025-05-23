What role does Romy Park play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

Romy Park portrays Poppy Nozawa on The Bold and the Beautiful, a character introduced in October 2023. Poppy is the younger sister of Li Finnegan and the mother of Luna Nozawa, adding complexity to the show's family dynamics.

Her storyline involved a past romantic encounter with Bill Spencer, which made everyone believe he was Luna's father. Subsequent revelations confirmed that Poppy's adopted nephew, Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan, is Luna's biological father.

Poppy's free-spirited nature and emotional decision-making often result in unintended consequences. Despite her flaws, she is portrayed as a devoted mother whose actions are driven by positive intentions.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on August 29, 2024, Park shared her first thoughts about her character,

“There was not much established about my character when I first came to play her. The producer said to me, ‘Okay, this is how it is. You had Luna when you were very, very young. And you are more like sisters, you know, and not like mother and daughter.’ And in real life, Lisa is more like a little sister to me.”

Poppy Nozawa, portrayed by Romy Park on The Bold and the Beautiful, is the younger sister of Dr. Li Finnegan, mother to Luna Nozawa, and adoptive aunt to John Finnegan. Raised in a structured household, Poppy led a more independent life than her driven sister.

In her early adulthood, she had a relationship with musician Tom Starr, which coincided with her descent into drug addiction. This addiction led to financial instability and promiscuous behavior, ultimately estranging her from Li. During her struggles, Poppy was briefly taken in by Li, Jack, and Finn.

She worked at a hospital gift shop but was fired after having an affair with a married doctor. Seeking support, Poppy grew close to Finn, with whom she shared intimate late-night conversations. This bond crossed lines when they became physically involved, a decision Finn later regretted.

Later on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy became pregnant with Luna. Though Finn suspected he could be the father, Poppy denied it, instead implying Tom Starr or Bill Spencer Jr. might be the father. The uncertainty surrounding Luna’s paternity remained a source of tension. It was later revealed that Finn was Luna's father.

In an interview with Soaps.com on March 2, 2025, Park commented on Poppy's relationships,

"I love Poppy’s fallibility. I love that she is so imperfect. She tries, yet she can get so much wrong. Her saving grace may well be that she never does anything with ill intent. It just comes from misplaced sense."

When Luna secured an internship at Forrester Creations, Poppy urged her to leave Los Angeles due to the lingering scandal involving Finn and his wife, Steffy. Despite warnings, Luna remained, prompting Poppy to follow her to L.A. and keep a close watch.

Poppy’s past and her connection to Finn continue to complicate her efforts to rebuild relationships and protect her daughter’s future on The Bold and the Beautiful.

About Romy Park

Romy Park is an American actress, writer, and producer born in 1986 in New Jersey. She trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and holds an Acting Shakespeare Certificate from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Park has appeared in various television series, including The Rookie: Feds, Ghost Whisperer, and Eleventh Hour.

In 2023, she joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Poppy Nozawa. Beyond acting, Park is an accomplished singer and has played classical violin for 19 years. She has also worked as a singer and dancer in a circus troupe and as a fit model. Park is a skilled hula hoop dancer and has served as an ambassador for To the Point Nutrition, advocating for certified nutrition education for dancers. She is studying to become an eating disorder and grief therapist.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

