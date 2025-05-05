Who is General Hospital Fame Ryan Paevey? Everything to Know as the Actor Teases a Possible Hallmark Return

Ryan Paevey, who played Detective Nathan West in General Hospital, is once again in the spotlight, this time for potentially returning to Hallmark. The former soap star had stepped back in 2023 from the Hollywood glare to look after his mom's fight with cancer and focus on his mental well-being.

His absence fueled speculation that he might retire for good. But now, with an Instagram post mentioning a visit to Hallmark Media Headquarters and a showing at a fan convention this summer, there is growing speculation that Paevey is cooking up a comeback.

Although no formal Hallmark production has been announced so far, fans speculate that he might be gradually getting back into the industry that catapulted him to fame.

Ryan Paevey played Nathan West on General Hospital

Born in Southern California, Ryan Jacob Paevey-Vlieger didn't initially opt for a career in acting. He was more from a modeling background. He also appeared in a few music videos for Christina Aguilera and Katy Perry.

He first acted in 2013 when General Hospital hired him as Nathan West. He was a cast member until 2018, when his character's storyline ended in a very dramatic way.

Paevey then moved to the Hallmark Channel. His first Hallmark Channel movie was Unleashing Mr. Darcy, and he eventually was cast in a series of holiday features and romantic comedy leading-man roles.

Movies like A Timeless Christmas, Coyote Creek Christmas, and Two Tickets to Paradise made him the most consistent male leading man for Hallmark. Paevey publicly retired from acting in 2023.

He mentioned the emotional impact of seeing his mother fight cancer. Throughout this period, he backed away from being active with film but was still available for fans through mini-sized meet-and-greets and social media messages.

Paevey, on April 29, posted an Instagram story of the Hallmark Media sign and asked fans to guess where he was. That alone got everyone speculating on a new movie or a new contract.

“Guess where I am…”

Paevey later downplayed the visit as a friendly visit, but also expressed his openness to work. After a fan questioned if he was back as a Hallmark star, he said that it's not his call to make.

Adding to the excitement is his guest appearance in July at A Small Town Christmas in Dahlonega, Georgia. He'll be acting with other Hallmark actors Arielle Kebbel and Chad Michael Murray.

Although the event is not a screen production, it's his return to the Hallmark family in a public capacity. Hallmark has so far remained silent about Paevey's ultimate return to the big or little screen.

What happened to Nathan West, played by Ryan Paevey, on General Hospital

Ryan Paevey began his acting career in late 2013 as General Hospital's ABC Detective Nathan West. Originally brought in as a dogged cop probing a cold case against his sister Nina Reeves, Nathan was later established as the biological son of notorious villainess Liesl Obrecht and crime mastermind Cesar Faison.

Despite his nefarious family history, Nathan was a "good guy" in Port Charles. He was depicted as reliable, committed, and honest. His slow build-up with Maxie Jones, played by Kirsten Storms, was among the soap's most popular couples.

Nathan's narrative began with detective investigations, family mysteries, love challenges, and eventually marriage. His character came to a tragic end in 2018 when he was shot dead by his biological dad, Faison.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

