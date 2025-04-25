Who is Spencer Pratt? Everything to know as the star makes a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful

Reality television star Spencer Pratt was recently seen on The Bold and the Beautiful, as Forrester Creations invited him to their 2025 fashion show. Pratt was accompanied by his wife, television personality and singer Heidi Montag. They were shown attending the event and interacting with staff members of Forrester Creations.

Pratt and Montag became famous in 2007 after participating in MTV's reality show The Hills. Since then, Pratt has been part of many reality television series, podcasts, and charity shows. He is also quite active on TikTok, where he posted his story on losing their home to the Palisades Fires.

Meanwhile, drama and exotic fashion continue on The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the long-running CBS daily soaps. The soap features the complicated relationships and emotional dilemmas of the Forrester family, along with their associates, the Logan family and the Spencer family.

A quick glance at Spencer Pratt, recently seen on The Bold and the Beautiful

Thursday's episode, dated April 24, 2025, saw the yearly mega event of Forrester Creations' fashion show. Among the invited guests were Spencer Pratt and his better half, Heidi Montag. Pratt expressed gratitude for being on the sets of The Bold and the Beautiful and interacted with the show's staff, as reported by TVInsider.

Born Spencer William Pratt in August 1983 in California, he began his reality television career in 2005 with The Princes of Malibu. He rose to fame with MTV's The Hills and later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK between 2013 and 2014. He returned to the UK show in 2017.

Over the years, he also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp and collaborated with Rob Cesternino on a podcast, Rob Has a Podcast. In 2019, Pratt returned to MTV in The Hills: New Beginnings. In most of his performances, he and his wife have appeared together as a unit.

His wife, Montag, who is also a singer and actor, released her 2010 album Superficial and appeared in the Adam Sandler movie Just Go with It. Some of the other shows where the couple participated include I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, How I Met Your Mother, After Shock: Heidi & Spencer, and more.

In 2018, Pratt was titled "Snapchatter of the Year" at the Shorty Awards for his popular Snapchat stories. Most recently, he can be seen on Hulu in the cast of Got to Get Out.

What else happened on The Bold and the Beautiful's episode featuring Pratt?

Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 24, 2025, saw Forrester Creations in a hubbub as the high-profile guests arrived. While Eric gave a pep talk to the staff and congratulated them on their work, Ridge went on stage to commend Carter Walton's vision before announcing the opening of the fashion show.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Brooke rubbed each other up the wrong way as the former tried to find a foothold in a world she didn't belong in. As Brooke readied herself for her run on the ramp, Taylor entered her room to continue their friction. She proceeded to slam the door closed as Brooke tried to go out, locking the two women in.

Since Brooke was meant to be the surprise showstopper, her getting locked in would jeopardize the fashion show. Watch the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful to know whether Brooke made it to the ramp.

