Why is Natalia Ramirez fame Eva LaRue leaving General Hospital? Explained

Eva LaRue’s run as Natalia Ramirez on General Hospital was short-lived. In the late-breaking reveal of the episodes for June 30 and July 1, viewers witnessed the demise of Natalia, shocking those who might be expecting to see more of her story, especially with her daughter, Blaze.

Natalia Ramirez died in a hotel room, allegedly due to ingesting a combination of pills and alcohol. Natalia was found in her hotel room by Detective Chase and Anna.

The exit had been planned for some time. As a veteran of both daytime and primetime television, LaRue accepted the dramatic ending of her story. LaRue said regarding the death of Natalia in an interview with Soap Opera Digest published on July 1, 2025, that she has never "been killed" off in the industry.

The scenes leading up to Natalia’s accidental overdose were emotionally draining and tough to film, for which LaRue expressed her gratitude. LaRue’s exit was not the result of anything controversial or scheduling conflicts. It was just the way the character exited.

Eva LaRue on her exit from General Hospital

Though Eva LaRue's exit from General Hospital was not a surprise to her, it was not what she had expected. LaRue said that she thought that her character would just be reuniting with Blaze offscreen, as it had been alluded to multiple times throughout the show.

However, the last scripts revealed that Natalia would be deceased from an accidental overdose of anxiety pills mixed with alcohol, after having a panic attack.

“To be honest, the way I went out, while surprising, was actually like an actor’s greatest gift because they gave me these scenes to leave by that were so juicy and delicious. If they had just had me go off into the sunset and get on a plane and join Blaze, it would have kind of all been for naught… It would have been a boring exit!” she said.

Essentially, LaRue said that she enjoyed playing an unraveling and tortured character, and for her, it was a great privilege that did not happen often.

She explained that the sequence included many waves of panic, taking anxiety medication, consuming alcohol, and then ultimately losing track of the dosages, leading to unintentional overdose. She added that she prepared for the final scenes by studying how panic attacks had affected close friends, as she had not experienced it herself.

“On the dying day, [because] I have never, thank God, experienced a massive panic attack before, but I have friends who have them frequently and luckily have described them to me. And so I tried … I just threw myself into what I thought my friends’ worst panic attacks would feel like," she said.

General Hospital did not establish that the character's death was intentional. LaRue said she wanted to depict the sequence as realistically as possible and put a lot of work into preparing for it.

In another interview with Soap Opera Digest published June 30, 2025, LaRue said that her character failed to gain fans' support, even when the writers tried to turn her around.

She explained how General Hospital fans were not impressed with her storyline involving her romance with Sonny. In early 2025, disclosure of her secrets about her past marriage with Sidwell destroyed her relationship with Sonny.

About Eva LaRue, the actress who played Natalia Ramirez on General Hospital

Eva LaRue was born on December 27, 1966, in Long Beach, California. She has three siblings. She began acting at age six, and was a teenage beauty queen, being crowned Miss California Empire in 1984. She was doing television soon after graduating from Norco High School in 1985.

Many people may know Dr. Maria Santos Grey from All My Children. Her All My Children run was from 1993 to1997 and from 2002 to 2005. In 2004, she was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Original Song.

LaRue had the part of Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami from 2005 to 2012. She started as a recurring character and then became a regular on the cast. In February 2024, it was announced that LaRue was cast as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez on General Hospital.

Eva's first day on General Hospital was February 26, 2024. LaRue was also in The Young and the Restless in 2019, starring as Celeste Rosales.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

