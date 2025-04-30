Why are there rumors of Cameron Mathison leaving General Hospital? Everything to know

Drew Caine's portrayer, Cameron Mathison, of General Hospital fame, has often faced rumors regarding his exit from the soap. Time and again, the actor has had to quash such speculations. Previously, when the actor took a brief break to work on Hallmark projects, he had similar questions posed to him.

Lately, his character, Drew Caine, winning the elections and becoming a Congressman brought similar doubts among fans. Later, when the Palisades fires destroyed Mathison's Californian house in January 2025, fans speculated whether the actor would walk out of the soap. However, the actor continued on the soap relentlessly.

The latest rumors stem from Drew's story arc hinting at a relocation to DC and a possible split from romantic partner, Willow. However, there is no news from Mathison or the production team about Drew's exit story arc. As such, Mathison's Drew will likely continue on General Hospital for some time.

Meanwhile, as one of the long-running daily soaps, ABC's General Hospital will continue to present unexpected twists and relationship complications in the fictional Port Charles township.

What is up with Cameron Mathison's Drew on General Hospital currently?

As fans know, Mathison's Drew Caine is having an affair with Willow Corinthos. The latter's husband, Michael Corinthos, met with a freak explosion, leaving him burned. As he left for a German burns clinic, Drew invited his girlfriend to move in with him. Recently, he manipulated Willow to make him the legal guardian of her children.

Elsewhere, Drew collaborated with criminal Sidwell to influence the Esplanade project. While Sidwell planned to destroy Sonny Corinthos's business in the process, Drew wanted to target his friend-turned-foe, Curtis Ashford. Meanwhile, he continued to blackmail Curtis's wife, Dr. Portia, after procuring dirt on her.

Tuesday's episode, dated April 22, 2025, found Nina visiting Carly to inform her about Drew's search for a realtor in DC. This pointed at the Congressman's plan to relocate to the megacity with his daughter, Scout, his girlfriend, Willow and the latter's kids.

This news drove both Carly and Nina to plan to target Drew in separate ways. While Carly opted to fight for the custody of Michael's children, Nina set the ball rolling on framing Drew. Nina's plot of roping in prostitute Jacinda and drugging Drew worked well as Tuesday's episode, dated April 29, 2025, showed. The Congressman ended up in an embarrassing situation publicly.

General Hospital: What is the likely upcoming storyline for Drew?

The soap's spoilers suggest that Willow will return from Baden-Baden to find Drew in a mess. While she will initially suspect Drew, as her mother wants her to, her beau will soon plead his case. Drew will insist he was drugged and may even zero in on Nina.

Meanwhile, either Carly or Jason may talk to Michael and find out that Willow never met him. With Willow insisting that Michael did not want to talk to her, there is likely to be communication gaps and confusion. Whether Drew's role in bribing the clinic staff to stop Willow from meeting Michael will get exposed remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Drew will continue with his deal with Tracy Quartermaine in bringing Sonny's piers down. He will also put pressure on Portia to force Curtis to influence votes against Sonny. With his story arc involved in so many actions, Drew is not likely to leave Port Charles anytime soon.

Continue watching General Hospital to find out what happens to Drew when Willow questions him on his public misconduct.

