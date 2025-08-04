Why are there rumors about Morgan Corinthos returning to General Hospital? Explained

Morgan, who was Carly's child with Sonny Corinthos, died in a car explosion on General hospital's storyline of 2016. A grown-up Morgan was portrayed by Bryan Craig. After his death, he appeared as an apparition. However, rumors about Morgan Corinthos's return to the soap is doing rounds again.Incidentally, Morgan's story arc on General hospital was written off with his accidental death after his bipolar medicines were switched by Ava. However, he returned in Ava's dream, claiming to have survived the explosion. Later in July 2024, he was seen again in Sonny's hallucinations as the mob boss faced one of his bipolar downs due to tampered medicines.However, recently since Michael survived his fire accident, and went through his painful divorce, Morgan's name has been brought up many times in the show. Recently, the soap also focused on an old photograph of Morgan with Michael in a scene. Added to that, Morgan actor, Craig's Instagram posts hinted at his possible return to the soap's storyline. He posted his previous Emmy win video for playing Morgan. All these gave fuel to the current rumors about Morgan's return.Meanwhile, currently, the long-running ABC soap is following Britt Westbourne's return arc.General hospital: A quick revisit to Morgan's journey on the soap View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorn to Carly and Sonny, Morgan faced issues since his birth. Finding his rival helping Carly with her labor, Sonny shot Alcazar only to have the bullet lodged in Carly leaving her comatose as Morgan was born. As a toddler, Morgan was kidnapped by AJ along with Michael and Kristina, although he was rescued by godfather, Jason. When his mother married Jasper Jacks, Morgan formed a great relationship with his stepfather. After his half-sister, Josslyn's birth, when Carly and Jasper considered breaking up, Morgan brought them together. Although he shared a good rapport with his siblings, Michael, Kristina, Molly and Josslyn, his mother enrolled him in a military school to keep him away from Sonny.Growing up, Morgan hooked up with Kiki Jerome, Ava's daughter. He faced a rivalry with Michael over affection for Kiki. General hospital fans saw Morgan manipulating the truth of Kiki's parentage reveal to get married to her. After Kiki dumped him over the disclosure of his manipulations, Morgan had an affair with Ava Jerome. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Ava' brother, Julian, came into the mob scenario, Morgan was sandwiched between his loyalty towards Sonny and his love for Ava. After much back and forth, Morgan learned about the intimacy between Ava and his father. This drove him to end his affair with Ava. However, he helped Kiki hide Ava from Sonny till their baby, Avery, was born.The General hospital story arc of 2015 found Morgan suffering from bipolar disorder and was treated in Freedman clinic. However, after his release in 2016, Ava switched his medicines leading to his maniacal behavior. He stole Julian's car which was fitted with a bomb to take down the mobster. Unfortunately, the blast presumably killed Morgan although his body was not properly recovered.Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025General hospital: Is Morgan's return a possibility? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs mentioned before, while Morgan's character was written off the ABC soap, his death was inconclusive due to the lack of a body. With both Sonny and Jason having returned from dead some time, there can always be a possibility for others as the storyline demands.Incidentally, another character back from being dead currently is Britt. As such, Morgan may have a chance of a homecoming. However, whether he will appear as an apparition or will be part of the plot as a living being remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)Stay tuned to General hospital to find out Bryan Craig's fate as hints about Morgan's return is rumored.