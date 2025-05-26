"He's such a perfectionist": When San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy's high school coach shared what made him special

Long before Brock Purdy emerged under the bright lights as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, his former high school coach - Preston Jones - recognized a rare mindset that separated him from the rest.

Speaking during a heartfelt interview at the 2024 Super Bowl with Sky Sports, Jones reflected on Purdy’s journey from Perry High School in Chandler, Arizona, to the NFL’s biggest stage.

"It's a surreal feeling like I've never felt anything like this," Jones said, describing the emotions. “We're excited for the whole Perry community where he came from, and just can't wait.”

Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Preston Jones believed Brock Purdy would remain grounded and focused.

“I think Rock's trying to do what he's always done, just shut all the noise out and just say, this a regular football game,” he said. “Block everything out, and once that ball snap is a football game, not a Super Bowl.”

Jones highlighted the very trait that has driven Purdy's success.

“Brock's always had a lot of confidence, but he is such a perfectionist. He's never satisfied with his performance,” he said. “He always knows there's room for growth and improvement, and that's what makes him so special.”

That mindset was already evident when Brock Purdy was a teenager. Per Preston Jones, Purdy’s discipline extended beyond football.

“Whether it's in the classroom, the weight room, the football field. He's such a focused, mature kid. He's going to fit into anything.”

Jones also pointed to Purdy’s adaptability, calling him a “culture kid” who thrives in any system. Asked what message he would give Purdy ahead of the game, Jones responded with simplicity and conviction.

“Relax, play with your head and play with your heart.”

From last pick to NFL star: Brock Purdy's remarkable rise

Once dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" as the final selection in the 2022 NFL draft, Brock Purdy has defied every expectation to become a household name. A product of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, Purdy’s growth was steady yet dramatic.

As a sophomore, he threw for just eight touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His junior season flipped the narrative — Purdy averaged 333.3 yards per game, tallying 42 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 842 rushing yards with six scores.

Despite the standout year, he had only four scholarship offers heading into his senior season. That didn’t slow him. In 14 games, Brock Purdy amassed 4,405 passing yards, 57 touchdowns — a 6A state record — while rushing for 1,017 yards and 10 more scores.

He led Perry to the Arizona 6A title game, posting 322 passing yards, five touchdowns, and 131 rushing yards in a narrow 49–42 loss to Chandler.

Purdy committed to Iowa State after visits to Alabama, Texas A&M, and others. Over four years, he threw for 12,000+ yards with 81 passing and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Preston Jones was unsurprised as NFL fans marveled at Brock Purdy’s poise in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“He's extremely focused on whatever needs to be done for the task at hand.”

Drafted 262nd overall by the 49ers, Purdy stepped in mid-2022 due to injuries and sparked five straight wins, leading San Francisco deep into the playoffs before an elbow injury ended his run.

