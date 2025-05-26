Steph Curry spotted with $76,400,000 49ers star at BottleRock Festival

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was enjoying his early offseason over the weekend, attending the 2025 BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California. Curry was spotted with fellow San Francisco legend and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

In a post on Reddit, a fan uploaded a short reel of Curry and Kittle having a little chat during the 2025 BottleRock Festival. The two have been supportive of each other, with Curry attending 49ers games and Kittle cheering at courtside during Warriors games.

Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers, ensuring that he'll likely finish his career in the Bay Area. As for Curry, he's signed until the 2026-27 NBA season. He'll be 38 years old by that time, which makes him one of the oldest players in the league.

Steph Curry and George Kittle both had pretty good seasons in their respective sport. Curry helped the Golden State Warriors make it to the Western Conference semifinals, but they fell short against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 and never played another game as the Warriors were eliminated in five games.

On the other hand, Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers finished the season with a 6-11 record. It was a disappointing campaign for the 49ers because they were coming off a Super Bowl appearance, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Curry and Kittle were not the only famous people at the 2025 BottleRock Festival. Some of the big names in attendance include Bradley Cooper, Tobey Maguire, Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson, Green Day and Ice Cube.

Steph Curry surprises fans at BottleRock by bartending his bourbon

Steph Curry surprises fans at BottleRock by bartending his bourbon. (Photo: IMAGN)

In addition to just chilling and enjoying his vacation, Steph Curry's attendance at the 2025 BottleRock Festival was also part of growing his signature Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky straight bourbon. He served as a bartender in one of the VIP lounges,

Curry's bourbon costs around $90 per bottle, which is matured for five to seven years. The four-time NBA champion explained why he loves bourbon in an interview with Barrons in 2023.

"I love the dark liquor taste," Curry said. "It has a lot of different notes that I jive with: the oak from the barrel, the vanilla caramel, and dark cherry taste. I also like the kick up front and the smooth finish on the back end."

The Golden State Warriors superstar is expected to be healthy for next season. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will still be there, but their roster could look different.

