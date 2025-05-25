1.5 years after calling Brock Purdy "game manager," Cam Newton makes feelings known on $265,000,000 extension for 49ers QB

Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers last week. While many felt that the quarterback was overpaid, former NFL QB Cam Newton felt that the 49ers star "earned" his lucrative payday.
In an episode of his "4th&1" podcast that was released on Friday, Newton made his feelings clear on Purdy's contract extension with San Francisco.
"First of let me say, I'm excited," Newton said (20:45). "For any person to get this type of money, you've earned it. You've done something that puts you in contention to garner this type of money. So, me, hate on that? Absolutely not. I'm happy for him.
"Now, does he deserve it? That's subjective, because when you look at this list of Super Bowl wins by the highest-paid quarterbacks starting with the top 10 highest paid, how many are there? None. But the good thing is, you don't get paid for performance first. You get paid for potential and promise. You don't get paid solely on performance. You get paid off of the potential. You are what we call an investment. They forecast it and hopefully it pans out. So whether I agree, disagree, feel a certain type of way about it, or anybody were to feel about, it's the potential that could be, you know what I'm saying."
Notably, Newton had referred to Purdy as a "game changer" in an episode of his podcast in December 2023.
"They're not winning because of him," Newton said at the time. "He's managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right as game managers: Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa. Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers. They're not difference-makers."
In the 2023 season, Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
This past season, San Francisco finished with a 6-11 record, failing to make the playoffs.
A look at the details of Brock Purdy's contract extension with the 49ers
According to reports, Brock Purdy received a $40 million signing bonus with his contract extension with the 49ers. He will also earn $182.55 million in guaranteed money. The deal also includes a no-trade clause.
The 49ers took Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In three seasons with the franchise, the QB has posted 9,518 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He has also contributed 480 yards and eight TDs across 40 regular-season games.
After inking a lucrative contract extension this offseason, Purdy will be aiming to lead the 49ers back to the playoffs next season.
