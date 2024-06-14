Jeff Teague, a former NBA All-Star and the current coach of Pike High School's boys basketball team in Indianapolis, Indiana, recently shared his insights on promising talent during an appearance on the "Captain Jack Podcast."

Teague, who played for five NBA teams from 2009 to 2021, including a notable seven-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks, is now dedicated to mentoring the next generation of basketball stars.

In the podcast discussion, Teague highlighted several high school players he believes have significant potential to make it big in the NBA. When asked who he thinks could do well in the NBA, the first player Teague mentioned was Ian Jackson:

"It's a bunch. Ian could be great. He got to learn how to be a point guard though."

Trending

Jeff Teague also praised Mikel Brown, noting his smooth playing style and understanding of the game.

"Mikel Brown is too smooth. He knew how to play," he remarked.

The conversation then shifted to Cooper Flagg, whom Teague firmly believes will be the No. 1 pick.

"Cooper Flagg? Yeah. He number one pick. It's over with," he stated confidently, adding, "Cooper already got that locked up, bro. They've been waiting for him."

Jeff Teague also commended some of his Pike High School players, such as Damon Howard, who averages 3.6 assists per game, Coryell Spates with 6.4 points per game, and Cam Casky, a force with 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Jeff Teague once reflected on his hopes for Pike High School's future

Jeff Teague is now coaching the boys basketball team at Pike High School, where he once excelled. Teague, a 2015 NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA champion, hopes to guide his team to a state championship.

In an interview on February 18 with 13 Sports Director Dave Calabro, Teague reflected on his career and his aspirations for his players.

"I love the game and I love pouring back into my community. I grew up in this environment. I grew up around these people and come in here and seeing these young guys want to do something that I did, trying to get to college, trying to be a better basketball player, a better person off the court. I felt like I could come back and be a great resource," he said.

Now, Teague aims to inspire his players both on and off the court.

"I want them to be able to go into any field. Any work environment, any college institution they want to go to and be able to work and be able to fit in and be able to be socially there. I don't want them to be socially awkward," Teague emphasized.

In high school, Jeff Teague averaged 22 points and four assists per game. At Wake Forest, he was an All-American and led in scoring, passing and 3-point shooting. In the NBA, Teague averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over 12 years, totaling 10,061 points, 1,989 rebounds and 4,585 assists.