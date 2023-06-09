3 NBA legends that Howard White helped to sign with Jordan brand

When Michael Jordan was weighing options for shoe deals, there were two men who left indelible marks on the young guard. The first was Sonny Vaccaro, the focus of the 2023 film 'Air' starring Matt Damon. The second was Howard White, who also appeared in the film, portrayed by Chris Tucker.

As a smooth-talking, outgoing figure, White managed to play an integral role in the signing of MJ thanks to his ability to connect with his mother. In fact, when Charles Barkley's mother passed away, White even gave a eulogy at her funeral.

Over time, White's role grew until he was named the Vice President of the brand, a role he holds to this day. With that, let's take a look at three NBA legends that Howard White helped sign, starting with the man himself: MJ.

Three NBA legends that Howard White helped sign to Jordan brand

Michael Jordan

The most notable of names that Howard White helped sign was the man himself, MJ. Thanks to White's influence, the brand has become one of the biggest brands in the world today.

When MJ was giving his input on the Air movie, it was he who insisted that White needed to be represented in the film. In fact, it was one of his two requests, with the other being that Viola Davis play his mother.

Producer Ben Affleck responded by casting Chris Tucker in the role, a famous actor who hadn't appeared in a film for over half a decade.

Chris Paul

When Chris Paul was playing at Wake Forest University, he heard about White, whose niece was a classmate of his. When the young guard met White, he was immediately impressed by the way the exec carried himself.

Speaking to Andscape, Paul sang White's praises, saying that his career with the brand wouldn't be the same without him:

“Every time I’d see H. White, he’d be suited and booted. Always dressed and pressed. He’s the slickest-talking person you’ll ever meet in life. And I’m grateful for him. I know my career with Brand Jordan wouldn’t be what it is without him.”

Carmelo Anthony

Behind MJ, Carmelo Anthony has the most signature shoes released through the Jordan Brand, just one pair ahead of Chris Paul. Given that, it's no wonder that White has made an impact on Melo's career.

When Anthony was a rookie in 2003, it was White who helped bring him over to the brand. At the Jordan Classic when Anthony was just 17 years old, he was blown away by White and the aura that surrounded him. As he told Andscape:

“He had this godfather aura. He just has this confidence about him. Being young, it was cool to see this Black man move.”

With White still an integral part of the company, it's no wonder that he has since helped sign the NBA's brightest young stars, including Zion Williamson.

