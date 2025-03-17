“We finally get the BEAST”: Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater reacts as 4-star DL James Johnson transfers to Miami Northwestern

James Johnson, a four-star defensive lineman from Cape Coral, Florida, announced on Wednesday that he will play for Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern in the upcoming season. The 6-foot-2.5 athlete played his first two years at North Fort Myers in Florida.

Johnson's decision was well received by Bridgewater, who became Miami Northwestern's coach last year. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback called the defensive lineman a "beast" in a tweet.

"We finally get the BEAST we really wanted from the 239," Bridgewater wrote.

The Bulls went 12-2 and won a state title in Bridgewater's first season as the team's coach.

Miami Northwestern has now added one of the best defensemen in the Class of 2026 and will hope to make another title run this year.

James Johnson is ranked No. 61 in the country and is the fourth-best defensive lineman from the Class of 2026 by On3. He is also the ninth-best overall recruit from the state of Florida. Johnson is currently sitting on offers from top programs such as Florida, Miami, Georgia, Syracuse and Penn State.

James Johnson has received a lot of interest from the Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are in the market for talented four-star defensive lineman James Johnson. Mario Cristobal and company have the second-best odds of landing the defensive lineman, according to On3.

Johnson, who took an unofficial visit to Miami in September and is set for an official visit in June, spoke about the program in a recent interview.

"I was actually able to learn a lot from them," James Johnson said, as per 247Sports. "Mario Cristobal, he's actually a good dude. It's his alma mater, Miami, and he coaches there, so I think he will be there for a while. It would be good to play for him."

Miami's Class of 2026 is ranked No.23 in the country, according to 247Sports. The program has landed five commitments so far and is looking to add more.

Johnson's pledge would give the program its fourth defensive commitment in the class.

The four-star defensive lineman tallied 111 total tackles with North Fort Myers.

