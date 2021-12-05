Will Teddy Bridgewater play tonight against the Chiefs? 

Teddy Bridgewater had an incredible injury comeback game against the Chargers. It wasn't dramatic, but the Broncos came out on top in a big way and are in line to play one of the most dominant teams in the NFL over the last few years.

They will need Bridgewater to be on the field to win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Drew Lock's quick interception proved during the Chargers game.

Will Teddy Bridgewater play on Sunday Night Football?

Teddy Bridgewater took a nasty blindside hit against the Los Angeles Chargers that left him limping for the rest of the game. He missed a quarter due to injury but ultimately found a way to finish the contest. Bridgewater's health has become a concern for Sunday's contest, with the adrenaline long since worn off. Will Bridgewater be able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs?

According to Aric DiLalla, Bridgewater is not listed on the injury report and the quarterback is "good to go" for Sunday's contest. Bridgewater has been battered all season long behind the patchwork offensive line, but he will be able to play on Sunday Night Football. Bridgewater will play all four quarters, barring a blowout or an in-game injury.

He was taken off the injury report earlier in the week, serving as quick relief after what could have been the end of Denver's season. Additionally, Bridgewater should have better protection against the Chiefs than against the Chargers.

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

In 2021, Bridgewater threw for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. If he throws a touchdown against the Chiefs, he will have set a new career single-season record for touchdown passes. He's been key to running a Denver offense that many say hasn't seen consistently good quarterback play since 2014.

For the Broncos to beat the Chiefs, they will need their defense to lockdown Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce while pressuring Mahomes. Meanwhile, Bridgewater will have to lead the Broncos down the field reliably and minimize turnovers. Under Bridgewater, the Broncos are ranked 20th in the NFL in offense.

If the Broncos want to win while maintaining that offensive level, their defense will need to be elite. Luckily, the Broncos have the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Patrick Surtain II on their team. If the Broncos wish to take out the Chiefs on their turf, he will have to have a repeat performance.

